  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Torrox
  4. Residential quarter Residencial Peñoncillo IV

Residential quarter Residencial Peñoncillo IV

Torrox Park, Spain
from
$364,048
;
8
Leave a request
ID: 39334
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 61535102
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    La Axarquia
  • Town
    Torrox
  • Village
    Torrox Park
  • Address
    Avenida Los Poetas

About the complex

Modern and elegant flats in Malaga that combine contemporary design, functionality and energy efficiency. Each home is built with a reinforced concrete structure and advanced thermal and acoustic insulation to ensure maximum comfort throughout the year. The interiors feature large-format porcelain flooring, bright and open spaces, and bathrooms finished with refined porcelain tiles, chrome taps and resin shower trays with glass screens. The anthracite textured aluminium windows and balcony doors enhance both aesthetics and durability, while the white lacquered doors and fitted wardrobes provide a clean and timeless look. Each flat includes pre-installation for air conditioning using aerothermal systems and domestic hot water generated by aerothermal energy, ensuring sustainability and lower energy consumption. The residential complex offers a communal swimming pool, landscaped areas and private parking spaces equipped with chargers for electric vehicles, creating a modern Mediterranean lifestyle where design, comfort and environmental awareness come together perfectly.

Location on the map

Torrox Park, Spain
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Cerquilla 59
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$9,04M
Residential quarter Ocean View
Ojen, Spain
from
$1,09M
Residential quarter Idilia Meraki
Benagalbon, Spain
from
$790,667
Residential quarter Villa Esmeralda
Bel Air, Spain
from
$7,74M
Residential quarter Adagio
Benahavis, Spain
from
$559,724
You are viewing
Residential quarter Residencial Peñoncillo IV
Torrox Park, Spain
from
$364,048
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Show all Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Marbella, Spain
from
$621,069
The year of construction 2029
Luxurious and Stylish Flats in Perfect Harmony in Marbella Marbella is one of Europe’s most sought-after destinations, known for its unique blend of Mediterranean lifestyle, cosmopolitan atmosphere, and natural beauty. With its year-round sunshine, renowned golf courses, fine dining, luxury …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Almazara Views Fase 3
Residential quarter Almazara Views Fase 3
Residential quarter Almazara Views Fase 3
Residential quarter Almazara Views Fase 3
Residential quarter Almazara Views Fase 3
Show all Residential quarter Almazara Views Fase 3
Residential quarter Almazara Views Fase 3
Istan, Spain
from
$682,590
New project on the slopes of La Concha in Istán, Marbella. Set in an area of natural beauty with century old forests and panoramic views of both Marbella and the Istán reservoir. Within the project will be seven small residential complexes consisting of apartments, penthouses and semi-detach…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter Villa Carib Playa
Residential quarter Villa Carib Playa
Residential quarter Villa Carib Playa
Residential quarter Villa Carib Playa
Residential quarter Villa Carib Playa
Show all Residential quarter Villa Carib Playa
Residential quarter Villa Carib Playa
Artola, Spain
from
$2,28M
Nestled in the beachside of idyllic Marbesa neighborhood, this exquisite villa offers the epitome of luxury living along the Costa del Sol. With four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a guest toilet, this two-level home boasts an impressive 280 m2 of beautifully crafted living space, set upon a…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
30.01.2026
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
14.01.2026
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
10.12.2025
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
08.12.2025
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
27.11.2025
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
24.10.2025
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
Show all publications