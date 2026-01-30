Residential quarter Residencial Peñoncillo IV

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Modern and elegant flats in Malaga that combine contemporary design, functionality and energy efficiency.
Each home is built with a reinforced concrete structure and advanced thermal and acoustic insulation to ensure maximum comfort throughout the year.
The interiors feature large-format porcelain flooring, bright and open spaces, and bathrooms finished with refined porcelain tiles, chrome taps and resin shower trays with glass screens.
The anthracite textured aluminium windows and balcony doors enhance both aesthetics and durability, while the white lacquered doors and fitted wardrobes provide a clean and timeless look.
Each flat includes pre-installation for air conditioning using aerothermal systems and domestic hot water generated by aerothermal energy, ensuring sustainability and lower energy consumption.
The residential complex offers a communal swimming pool, landscaped areas and private parking spaces equipped with chargers for electric vehicles, creating a modern Mediterranean lifestyle where design, comfort and environmental awareness come together perfectly.
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Torrox Park, Spain
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