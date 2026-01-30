Residential quarter Proa

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A development located on a natural balcony with spectacular sea views.
This project, adapted to the topography, features a sustainable design and comprises semi-detached single-family homes with 3 bedrooms, southeast, south, and southwest orientations, and incredible sea views.
All homes include parking and spacious terraces.
Impressive facades and surroundings combine modern design with natural integration. The development is surrounded by outdoor spaces that offer tranquility and comfort. Live in an environment that inspires quality of life, where the landscape and architecture complement each other perfectly.
An oasis of tranquility. Relax and enjoy the sun by our pool, designed to make every day feel like a vacation. Quality of life in your new home.
A peaceful setting, well-connected to established towns and several beaches. Just 3 minutes from El Morche and 15 minutes from Torrox and Torre del Mar.
Your outdoor haven. Experience comfort on magnificent terraces designed to provide the ideal space to disconnect and relax. The perfect place to enjoy the fresh air, turning every moment into a wellness experience.
The heart of your home. Spaces designed for enjoying unforgettable moments with your family. Experience the comfort you've always dreamed of.
A relaxing space that invites you to unwind. Rooms designed for your well-being, with high-quality finishes and modern design. Wake up each day in your new home.
A private space for your well-being. Bathrooms with modern and elegant finishes, where every detail is designed for your comfort.
A residential complex with landscaped common areas and a communal swimming pool.
Location on the map
El Morche, Spain
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