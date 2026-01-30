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Residential quarter Infinity Views

Torrox Park, Spain
from
$387,939
;
6
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ID: 39202
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1589472135
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    La Axarquia
  • Town
    Torrox
  • Village
    Torrox Park
  • Address
    Calle Platero

About the complex

The development consists of 21 semi-detached houses. They are distributed in 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and living-dining room-kitchen with direct access to a large terrace with sea views. It has a communal area with swimming pool. Each property has a basement with individual garage and a large storage area. It is a perfect option for both first and second homes. Torrox is located in the east of the province of Malaga, in the Axarquia region, and is famous for being considered the town with the best climate in Europe. The municipality is divided into two nuclei: Torrox and Torrox Costa, where the promenade with the viewpoint and the lighthouse is located. The development is situated on top of a hill, where you can enjoy breathtaking sea views. It is 50 km from Malaga and 15 km from Nerja. The beach is situated at 1500 m, as well as the connection to the N-340, a coastal road with wonderful views and access to the beach that connects the whole coast. The area is quiet, ideal to live in due to its proximity to Málaga and its good connection to the A-7 motorway. It is also perfect to spend the summer with children and avoid the hustle and bustle of other more crowded coastal areas. On the promenade there are several playgrounds for children and green areas to walk with your pet.

Location on the map

Torrox Park, Spain
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Residential quarter Infinity Views
Torrox Park, Spain
from
$387,939
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