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New Build Apartments in Velez Malaga, Spain

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Residential quarter Los Olivos Residencial Fase III
Residential quarter Los Olivos Residencial Fase III
Residential quarter Los Olivos Residencial Fase III
Residential quarter Los Olivos Residencial Fase III
Residential quarter Los Olivos Residencial Fase III
Show all Residential quarter Los Olivos Residencial Fase III
Residential quarter Los Olivos Residencial Fase III
Velez Malaga, Spain
from
$307,109
New development consisting of 92 high-quality homes, the the second phase will consist of 48 homes, distributed across 7 blocks of 4 floors. The property offers 2- and 3-bedroom apartments, as well as exclusive 3-bedroom penthouses. Each home is built with top-quality finishes, ensuring comf…
Agency
Muse
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Residential quarter Aquamar Residencial Fase II
Residential quarter Aquamar Residencial Fase II
Residential quarter Aquamar Residencial Fase II
Residential quarter Aquamar Residencial Fase II
Residential quarter Aquamar Residencial Fase II
Show all Residential quarter Aquamar Residencial Fase II
Residential quarter Aquamar Residencial Fase II
Torre del Mar, Spain
from
$307,109
Created with one goal in mind: to care for the well-being of each and every one of its inhabitants. Its spaces are carefully designed by the prestigious architectural studio HCP, creating a safe, pleasant and familiar environment. Homes with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, including the magnificent p…
Agency
Muse
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Residential quarter Ambar Homes
Residential quarter Ambar Homes
Residential quarter Ambar Homes
Residential quarter Ambar Homes
Velez Malaga, Spain
from
$290,044
Exclusive development of homes with a pool and communal areas. Discover a more comfortable and modern way of living in the heart of Vélez-Málaga. We present a new real estate development consisting of 1, 2, and 3-bedroom homes, designed to offer maximum comfort, functionality, and quality …
Agency
Muse
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Residential quarter Azure Living
Residential quarter Azure Living
Residential quarter Azure Living
Residential quarter Azure Living
Residential quarter Azure Living
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Residential quarter Azure Living
Torre del Mar, Spain
from
$336,261
A new way to experience the Mediterranean in Torre del Mar: exclusive homes just 100 meters from the beach. A new residential development with contemporary design located in one of the most attractive areas of Torre del Mar, just a few steps from the boardwalk and surrounded by all the amen…
Agency
Muse
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Residential quarter Baviera Golf Fase III
Residential quarter Baviera Golf Fase III
Residential quarter Baviera Golf Fase III
Torre del Mar, Spain
from
$310,692
Exclusive gated residential complex located in the heart of a golf course, very well connected to the Costa del Sol A-7 motorway. It is less than 30 minutes from both Malaga International Airport and Malaga city. A few kilometers away you can enjoy multiple services, shopping and leisure ce…
Agency
Muse
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TekceTekce
Residential quarter Residencial Marinsa La Viña
Residential quarter Residencial Marinsa La Viña
Residential quarter Residencial Marinsa La Viña
Residential quarter Residencial Marinsa La Viña
Residential quarter Residencial Marinsa La Viña
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Residential quarter Residencial Marinsa La Viña
Torre del Mar, Spain
from
$716,719
Discover this new residential development in Torre del Mar. An exclusive promotion located in one of the most privileged enclaves of the Costa del Sol. A setting that perfectly combines residential tranquility with proximity to the sea, services, shops, and excellent transport connections. …
Agency
Muse
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Residential quarter Costa Niza
Residential quarter Costa Niza
Residential quarter Costa Niza
Residential quarter Costa Niza
Residential quarter Costa Niza
Show all Residential quarter Costa Niza
Residential quarter Costa Niza
Velez Malaga, Spain
from
$410,692
Located in front of the sea, in a privileged area of the Costa del Sol, 10 minutes from Torre del Mar and Rincón de la Victoria and 5 minutes from access to the Mediterranean highway. Homes with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, distributed in 3 blocks, with parking space and storage room included in th…
Agency
Muse
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Residential quarter Lavanda Villas
Residential quarter Lavanda Villas
Residential quarter Lavanda Villas
Residential quarter Lavanda Villas
Velez Malaga, Spain
from
$455,003
Exclusive property development of 30 semi-detached villas, located in the charming neighbourhood of El Limonar, in Vélez-Málaga. This gated residential complex has been designed with the comfort and well-being of families in mind, offering a peaceful and safe environment where you can enjoy …
Agency
Muse
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