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Residential quarter Costa Niza

Velez Malaga, Spain
from
$410,692
;
10
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ID: 39482
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 853113229
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    La Axarquia
  • Town
    Velez Malaga

About the complex

Located in front of the sea, in a privileged area of the Costa del Sol, 10 minutes from Torre del Mar and Rincón de la Victoria and 5 minutes from access to the Mediterranean highway. Homes with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, distributed in 3 blocks, with parking space and storage room included in the price. Ground floors with large terraces, first and second floors with terraces. Private area with gardens, 2 swimming pools and 2 paddle tennis courts. Top quality, furnished kitchens, bathroom furniture with mirrors and screens in shower trays.

Location on the map

Velez Malaga, Spain
Food & Drink
Leisure

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Residential quarter Costa Niza
Velez Malaga, Spain
from
$410,692
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