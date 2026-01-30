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Residential quarter Marinsa Altair

Los Llanos, Spain
from
$341,295
;
14
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ID: 39434
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 610303414
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    La Axarquia
  • Town
    Torrox
  • Village
    Los Llanos
  • Address
    Carretera de Almeria, 23 b

About the complex

Discover our exclusive selection of 112 modern 1, 2, and 3 bedroom homes, designed to offer you a unique and comfortable lifestyle. Ground-floor apartments with spacious terraces, first and second floors with glass balconies, and penthouses with solariums. Homes with exceptional views. Find the perfect balance between luxury and tranquility. Fully fitted kitchens. Bathrooms with cabinets, mirrors, and shower screens. Automated blinds in bedrooms and living room. Porcelain floors; lined built-in wardrobes. Pre-installed air conditioning. Hot water production system using high-efficiency heat pumps. Smart wall-hung toilet in the master bathroom. Ambient lighting in the bedroom skirting boards. Gated complex with swimming pools, a paddle tennis court, and a playground. All homes include a parking space, storage room and much more. Located in a prime location on the Eastern Costa del Sol, facing the Mediterranean Sea in El Morche (Torrox Costa). Just a stone's throw from the highway. 40 minutes from Málaga. 25 minutes from Vélez-Málaga, capital of the Axarquía region. 45 minutes from the AVE (High Speed ​​Train) station. 50 minutes from the International Airport. Just minutes from shopping and leisure centers. An ideal setting for connected living without the stress of large urban centers and for practicing sports and cultural and gastronomic tourism.

Location on the map

Los Llanos, Spain
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Residential quarter Marinsa Altair
Los Llanos, Spain
from
$341,295
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