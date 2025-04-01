Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Girones, Spain

Lower Empordà
64
Selva
54
Lloret de Mar
37
Castell-Platja d Aro
25
65 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms with Terrace, with Garden, with Close to parks in Caldes de Malavella, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms with Terrace, with Garden, with Close to parks
Caldes de Malavella, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 37 000 m²
Fantastic farmhouse renovated in 2005 with an imposing 37,000m2 of land and a 330m2 construc…
$840,428
Villa 10 bedrooms with Air conditioner, with Sea view, with Terrace in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 10 bedrooms with Air conditioner, with Sea view, with Terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 6 000 m²
Comfortable main house of traditional classical style with 2 floors, located on the very fir…
$9,05M
Villa 6 bedrooms with Air conditioner, with Terrace, with Garden in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms with Air conditioner, with Terrace, with Garden
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 850 m²
Magnificent modern 850m2 villa in the Cala San Francisco urbanization, located in Blanes. Wi…
$4,73M
Villa 6 bedrooms with Air conditioner, with Sea view, with Terrace in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms with Air conditioner, with Sea view, with Terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 432 m²
Luxury villa located in one of the best urbanizations of Sant Feliu de Guixols, “Les Bateríe…
$2,57M
House 10 bedrooms in Bordils, Spain
House 10 bedrooms
Bordils, Spain
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 4 980 m²
Comfortable 17th century manor house for sale with rural hotel activity in Bordils de Baix E…
$1,68M
6 bedroom house in Monells, Spain
6 bedroom house
Monells, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 12 m²
Rustic house located in a very quiet area of ​​Cruilles de Baix Empordà with 12,491 m2 of fe…
$1,46M
7 bedroom house in Pals, Spain
7 bedroom house
Pals, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 m²
Sale Country House Baix Empordà Plot .2 ha. Farmhouse on 2 floors 400m2 Art deco decoration …
$1,26M
Villa 4 bedrooms with Air conditioner, with Terrace, with Garden in Lower Empordà, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms with Air conditioner, with Terrace, with Garden
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 000 m²
Villa located in the prestigious Torre Valentina urbanization in the town of Sant Antoni de …
$1,21M
Villa 4 bedrooms with Air conditioner, with Terrace, with Garden in Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms with Air conditioner, with Terrace, with Garden
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 563 m²
Spectacular villa with sea views, located 4 km (10 minutes by car) from the magnificent beac…
Price on request
8 bedroom House in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
8 bedroom House
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 3 350 m²
Isolated house from the beginning of the year 1900 with an independent plot of 3350 m2 locat…
$1,21M
Villa 7 bedrooms with Air conditioner, with Sea view, with Terrace in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms with Air conditioner, with Sea view, with Terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 3 717 m²
Unique and inimitable manor house, located in the denomination “S’Agaro Vell-Costa Brava” in…
$8,40M
Villa 5 bedrooms with Air conditioner, with Terrace, with Garden in Lower Empordà, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms with Air conditioner, with Terrace, with Garden
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 000 m²
High standing house in the heart of the Costa Brava, in one of the most prestigious urbaniza…
$3,17M
6 bedroom house in Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
6 bedroom house
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 2 293 m²
Magnificent luxury estate renovated in an exquisite and unique way, preserving its original …
$3,68M
House 10 bedrooms in Girones, Spain
House 10 bedrooms
Girones, Spain
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 60 000 m²
Large country house in an excellent and quiet urbanization near the city of Girona with 1200…
$2,94M
Villa 9 bedrooms with Air conditioner, with Garden, with Close to parks in Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Villa 9 bedrooms with Air conditioner, with Garden, with Close to parks
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 4 525 m²
Isolated house with 4525m2 of land adjoining the 18-hole Santa Cristina d’Aro golf course wi…
$1,58M
Villa 7 bedrooms with Terrace, with Garden, with Close to parks in la Cellera de Ter, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms with Terrace, with Garden, with Close to parks
la Cellera de Ter, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 9 640 m²
17th century farmhouse, restored on several occasions. With a plot of 9640 m2 fully fenced w…
$892,955
Villa 6 bedrooms with Air conditioner, with Sea view, with Terrace in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms with Air conditioner, with Sea view, with Terrace
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 3 000 m²
Fantastic villa with sea views in one of the most prestigious and quiet urbanizations on the…
$4,23M
Villa 5 bedrooms with Balcony, with Furnitured, with Terrace in Sils, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms with Balcony, with Furnitured, with Terrace
Sils, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 385 m²
For sale are offered 2 flat plots of regular shape in the best golf resort in Spain - PGA Ca…
$563,928
Villa 5 bedrooms with Air conditioner, with Sea view, with Garden in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms with Air conditioner, with Sea view, with Garden
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 300 m²
Comfortable traditional classic style house, located in the denomination “Cala Sa-Conca in C…
$6,87M
6 bedroom house in Girones, Spain
6 bedroom house
Girones, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Fantastic detached house in one of the most prestigious urbanizations in the city of Girona.…
$892,955
5 bedroom house in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
5 bedroom house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 791 m²
House on the seafront with spectacular views in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Costa Brava Exclusive…
$6,96M
Villa 4 bedrooms with Air conditioner, with Terrace, with Garden in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms with Air conditioner, with Terrace, with Garden
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 805 m²
New construction villa of 225 m2 built with a plot of 805 m2. This property is located in th…
$2,43M
House 10 bedrooms in Navata, Spain
House 10 bedrooms
Navata, Spain
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 300 m²
Farmhouse from the beginning of the 18th century has always been part of the heritage of a f…
$2,52M
House 10 bedrooms in Pla de l Estany, Spain
House 10 bedrooms
Pla de l Estany, Spain
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 8
Area 160 000 m²
The farmhouse consists of 350m2 upon entering we find a living room with a fireplace, a hall…
$1,28M
4 bedroom house in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 bedroom house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 2 m²
Great farmhouse in good condition in the town of Sant Feliu de Guíxols, the epicenter of the…
$2,00M
4 bedroom house in Torre Valentina, Spain
4 bedroom house
Torre Valentina, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 720 m²
Luxurious modern villa 1.3 kilometers from the sea on the beautiful beach of Cala Cristus be…
Price on request
House 10 bedrooms in Castell d Aro, Spain
House 10 bedrooms
Castell d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 4 400 m²
Magnificent farmhouse in good condition with 4400m2 of plot in the cozy town of Castell d’Ar…
$627,169
House in Vidreres, Spain
House
Vidreres, Spain
Area 24 000 m²
Traditional Catalan farmhouse, with ground floor, first floor and loft, carefully restored, …
$2,63M
4 bedroom house in Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
4 bedroom house
Castell-Platja d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 600 m²
House with sea views in S’Agaró (Costa Brava), less than 1km from Sant Pol beach and with se…
$1,42M
Villa 4 bedrooms with Air conditioner, with Terrace, with Garden in Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms with Air conditioner, with Terrace, with Garden
Santa Cristina d Aro, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 408 m²
Large villa with sea views in the town of Castell-Platja d’Aro, on the Costa Brava. With a l…
$1,16M
