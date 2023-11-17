Show property on map Show properties list
Chalets for sale in Girones, Spain

Chalet 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Chalet 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 372 m²
Number of floors 2
FABULOUS LUXURY HOUSE WITH SEA VIEWS AND RECENTLY BUILT IN LLORET DE MAR  This spectacula…
€1,25M
Chalet 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Tossa de Mar, Spain
Chalet 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 309 m²
Number of floors 2
FANTASTIC HOUSE WITH INCREDIBLE SEA VIEWS IN SERRA BRAVA, LLORET DE MAR  It is a beautifu…
€750,000
Chalet 3 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 293 m²
Number of floors 2
BEAUTIFUL LUXURY HOUSE WITH SEA VIEWS IN ROCA GROSSA, LLORET DE MAR  Welcome to an impres…
€749,000
Chalet 6 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Tossa de Mar, Spain
Chalet 6 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 2
FABULOUS HOUSE NEAR THE SEA IN CANYELLES, LLORET DE MAR  It is a large property, with 2 i…
€798,500
Chalet 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Chalet 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 449 m²
Number of floors 2
FABULEUSE MAISON DE LUXE AVEC VUE SUR LA MER À TOSSA DE MAR  Fantastique maison moderne, …
€2,55M
Chalet 7 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Chalet 7 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 464 m²
Number of floors 2
BEAUTIFUL HOUSE WITH BEAUTIFUL SEA VIEWS IN CALA CANYELLES, LLORET DE MAR  It is a beauti…
€845,000
Chalet 5 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Chalet 5 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 458 m²
Number of floors 2
FABULOUS HIGH STANDING HOUSE AND PANORAMIC SEA VIEWS IN LLORET DE MAR  Welcome to your dr…
€1,25M
Chalet 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Serra Brava, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Serra Brava, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 229 m²
Number of floors 2
INCREDIBLE HOUSE WITH TOURIST LICENSE, POOL, AND FABULOUS SEA VIEWS IN LLORET DE MAR  Thi…
€450,000
Chalet 5 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Chalet 5 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 402 m²
Number of floors 2
FANTASTIC LUXURY HOUSE WITH INCREDIBLE SEA VIEWS IN LLORET DE MAR  Discover this exceptio…
€1,57M

