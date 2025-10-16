Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Girona, Spain

7 properties total found
Chalet 6 bedrooms in Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Chalet 6 bedrooms
Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 2
FABULOUS HOUSE NEAR THE SEA IN CANYELLES, LLORET DE MAR  It is a large property, with 2 i…
$854,377
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 2
BEAUTIFUL TERRACED HOUSE, WITH 4 BEDROOMS AND GARAGE, IN SANTA CLOTILDE, LLORET DE MAR  T…
$556,388
Leave a request
Chalet 4 bedrooms in Serrabrava, Spain
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Serrabrava, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 372 m²
Number of floors 2
FABULOUS LUXURY HOUSE WITH SEA VIEWS AND RECENTLY BUILT IN LLORET DE MAR  This spectacula…
$1,36M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Santa Cristina dAro, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Santa Cristina dAro, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 698 m²
FANTASTIC LUXURY HOUSE, WITH A LOT OF CHARACTER, 110 HECT. AND 2 BEACHES, IN A UNIQUE LOCATI…
$4,29M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Serrabrava, Spain
3 bedroom house
Serrabrava, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 2
BEAUTIFUL 3-BEDROOM HOUSE WITH SEA VIEWS IN SERRA BRAVA, LLORET DE MAR  Beautiful house w…
$235,395
Leave a request
Villa 8 bedrooms in Serrabrava, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
Serrabrava, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 474 m²
Number of floors 2
GREAT HOUSE WITH FABULOUS SEA VIEWS AND TOURIST LICENSE IN LLORET DE MAR  This beautiful …
$570,653
Leave a request
Century 21Century 21
Villa 3 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
FABULOUS LUXURY HOUSE WITH MOUNTAIN VIEWS AND SPECTACULAR FINISHES IN BLANES  It is an in…
$1,20M
Leave a request

