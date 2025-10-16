Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Girona, Spain

Lloret de Mar
96
Blanes
35
Castell dAro Platja dAro i sAgaro
28
Platja dAro
22
27 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Peralada, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Peralada, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
Chalet 5 bedrooms in Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 449 m²
Number of floors 2
FABULEUSE MAISON DE LUXE AVEC VUE SUR LA MER À TOSSA DE MAR  Fantastique maison moderne, …
$2,73M
Villa 9 bedrooms in Serrabrava, Spain
Villa 9 bedrooms
Serrabrava, Spain
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 209 m²
Number of floors 2
FANTASTIC HOUSE WITH DOUBLE PLOT AND BEAUTIFUL VIEWS TO THE SEA AND THE MOUNTAIN IN LLORET D…
$694,566
Villa 6 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
EXCELLENT HOUSE OF HIGH STANDING WITH A PRECIOUS VIEWS TO THE SEA, IN LA CALA SANT FRANCESC,…
$1,71M
Chalet 5 bedrooms in Canyelles, Spain
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Canyelles, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 458 m²
Number of floors 2
FABULOUS HIGH STANDING HOUSE AND PANORAMIC SEA VIEWS IN LLORET DE MAR  Welcome to your dr…
$1,34M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 473 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE WITH FANTASTIC SEA VIEWS IN SANTA CRISTINA, BLANES  It is a large house of about 47…
$802,483
Chalet 6 bedrooms in Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Chalet 6 bedrooms
Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 2
FABULOUS HOUSE NEAR THE SEA IN CANYELLES, LLORET DE MAR  It is a large property, with 2 i…
$854,377
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 2
BEAUTIFUL TERRACED HOUSE, WITH 4 BEDROOMS AND GARAGE, IN SANTA CLOTILDE, LLORET DE MAR  T…
$556,388
Chalet 4 bedrooms in Serrabrava, Spain
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Serrabrava, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 309 m²
Number of floors 2
FANTASTIC HOUSE WITH INCREDIBLE SEA VIEWS IN SERRA BRAVA, LLORET DE MAR  It is a beautifu…
$815,218
Duplex 6 bedrooms in Serrabrava, Spain
Duplex 6 bedrooms
Serrabrava, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 209 m²
Number of floors 2
FANTASTIC SEMI-DETACHED HOUSE WITH TOURIST LICENSE AND SEA VIEWS IN LLORET DE MAR  Welcom…
$561,738
Villa 5 bedrooms in Serrabrava, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Serrabrava, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 877 m²
Number of floors 2
EXCELLENT HIGH-STANDARD HOUSE WITH BEAUTIFUL SEA VIEWS, IN LLORET DE MAR  This fantastic …
$1,50M
Chalet 3 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 293 m²
Number of floors 2
BEAUTIFUL LUXURY HOUSE WITH SEA VIEWS IN ROCA GROSSA, LLORET DE MAR  Welcome to an impres…
$801,413
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
BEAUTIFUL HOUSE WITH INCREDIBLE SEA VIEWS AND TOURIST LICENSE, IN AN UNBEATABLE AREA OF LLOR…
$1,25M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Canyelles, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Canyelles, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive property with private pool and wonderful sea views in Cala Canyelles, Lloret de Ma…
$1,93M
6 bedroom house in Tossa de Mar, Spain
6 bedroom house
Tossa de Mar, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
BEAUTIFUL HOUSE WITH TWO INDEPENDENT HOUSES, WITH GARAGE AND BEAUTIFUL SEA VIEWS, IN TOSSA D…
$505,435
Villa 4 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 570 m²
Number of floors 2
FANTASTIC LUXURY HOUSE IN CALA SANT FRANCESC, BLANES  Preciosa casa de 450m2 situada en l…
$1,93M
Chalet 4 bedrooms in Serrabrava, Spain
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Serrabrava, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 372 m²
Number of floors 2
FABULOUS LUXURY HOUSE WITH SEA VIEWS AND RECENTLY BUILT IN LLORET DE MAR  This spectacula…
$1,36M
4 bedroom house in Canyelles, Spain
4 bedroom house
Canyelles, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 224 m²
Number of floors 2
BEAUTIFUL HOUSE WITH SPECTACULAR SEA VIEWS IN LLORET DE MAR  It is a fantastic house of r…
$759,684
Villa 6 bedrooms in Santa Cristina dAro, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Santa Cristina dAro, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 698 m²
FANTASTIC LUXURY HOUSE, WITH A LOT OF CHARACTER, 110 HECT. AND 2 BEACHES, IN A UNIQUE LOCATI…
$4,29M
Villa 8 bedrooms in Serrabrava, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
Serrabrava, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 474 m²
Number of floors 2
GREAT HOUSE WITH FABULOUS SEA VIEWS AND TOURIST LICENSE IN LLORET DE MAR  This beautiful …
$570,653
Villa 6 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 2
BEAUTIFUL MEDITERRANEAN STYLE HOUSE, WITH PANORAMIC SEA VIEWS  This fabulous house with g…
$1,03M
8 bedroom House in Serrabrava, Spain
8 bedroom House
Serrabrava, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 447 m²
Number of floors 2
INCREDIBLE HOUSE WITH TOURIST LICENSE AND FABULOUS SEA VIEWS IN LLORET DE MAR  This fanta…
$757,610
Villa 4 bedrooms in Canyelles, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Canyelles, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 352 m²
Number of floors 2
FABULOUS LUXURY HOUSE IN MONTGODA, LLORET DE MAR  This beautiful luxury villa has been co…
$1,41M
Chalet 5 bedrooms in Canyelles, Spain
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Canyelles, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 402 m²
Number of floors 2
FANTASTIC LUXURY HOUSE WITH INCREDIBLE SEA VIEWS IN LLORET DE MAR  Discover this exceptio…
$1,68M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
FABULOUS LUXURY HOUSE WITH MOUNTAIN VIEWS AND SPECTACULAR FINISHES IN BLANES  It is an in…
$1,20M
Chalet 7 bedrooms in Canyelles, Spain
Chalet 7 bedrooms
Canyelles, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 464 m²
Number of floors 2
BEAUTIFUL HOUSE WITH BEAUTIFUL SEA VIEWS IN CALA CANYELLES, LLORET DE MAR  It is a beauti…
$904,131
Villa 6 bedrooms in Blanes, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Blanes, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 2
Fabulous luxury house with 6 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, garden, swimming pool and sea views C…
$1,98M
