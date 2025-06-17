Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja, Spain

Torrevieja
67
Orihuela
47
Pilar de la Horadada
65
Rojales
20
3 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Beautiful duplex fully furnished, located two km. Beach Shipwrecked, in a very quiet environ…
$204,560
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Benijofar, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Benijofar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
In the centre of the beautiful town of Benijófar is currently created a modern style town ho…
$181,950
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Daya Nueva, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Daya Nueva, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
NEW BUILD MODERN RESIDENTIAL IN DAYA NUEVA New Build residential of townhouses in Daya Nuev…
$263,774
