Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Terrace

Terraced Townhouses in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja, Spain

Torrevieja
67
Orihuela
47
Pilar de la Horadada
65
Rojales
20
Show more
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
63 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
3 bedroom townhouse with pool views in Los Altos . Spacious and bright semi-detached house w…
$387,226
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build residential of villas and townhouses…
$225,984
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOUSES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA Exclusive new construction residential o…
$393,939
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Townhouse with 3 bedrooms near the beach in La Zenia. Renovated townhouse with 3 bedrooms ne…
$331,142
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
$242,745
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Terraced house of 142 square meters with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Fitted kitchen with acc…
$316,529
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Sale of 22 houses on three floors plus a basement (37.50 m2 to 66.70 m2) in Guardamar del Se…
$300,380
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Three-storey semi- detached house for sale with private solarium, two terraces with differen…
$156,111
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Semi-detached house for sale with a 95 m2 plot in La Florida, Orihuela Costa The house is di…
$280,462
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Three-storey semi-detached house with garden in Citrus Partial Plan. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 fu…
$166,878
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Terraced house only a few meters from the beach of Los Náufragos of 75 m² with 3 bedrooms, 1…
$172,261
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
$362,533
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
The El Oliveron residential complex, located in Guardsamar del Segura, is a urbanization of …
$286,340
Leave a request
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in El Saladar, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
El Saladar, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Corner townhouse for sale, distributed over two floors in Almoradí, Alicante. On the ground …
$156,111
Leave a request
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Alicante-realestate offers you this single-family house with five bedrooms and two bathrooms…
$312,222
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Two-storey semi- detached house for sale, located in Los Frutales, Torrevieja . The house is…
$160,418
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Beautiful duplex fully furnished, located two km. Beach Shipwrecked, in a very quiet environ…
$204,560
Leave a request
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Large 5 bedroom townhouse near the beach in El Mojón . Spacious 5-bedroom semi-detached vill…
$242,597
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 171 m²
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURA New Build residential of 8 semi-deta…
$467,795
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
BRAND NEW VILLAS IN CIUDAD QUESADA !!! New residential consisting of 36 semi-detached and i…
$382,096
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
In Torreblanca , one of the most emblematic areas of Torrevieja , is this duplex Quad, in a …
$153,958
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Benijofar, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Benijofar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
In the centre of the beautiful town of Benijófar is currently created a modern style town ho…
$181,950
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Wonderful townhouse in the Punta Prima area. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, …
$149,809
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Almoradi, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN FORMENTERA DEL SEGURA New Build semi-detached villas in F…
$380,050
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
The house is distributed over two floors and offers us 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a spacious l…
$205,942
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
BEAUTIFUL NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build Residencial in Pilar de la…
$306,732
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE IN LOS ALTOS, TORREVIEJA Key Ready New townhouse in Los Altos located f…
$355,288
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Semi- detached house for sale with various terraces, it is located on the corner of Urb. Tor…
$139,877
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build modern townhouses built in a quiet p…
$261,513
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Dolores, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED HOUSES IN DOLORES New Build Residential Complex of townhouses and s…
$387,586
Leave a request

Properties features in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go