Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Garage

Townhouses with garage for sale in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja, Spain

Torrevieja
67
Orihuela
47
Pilar de la Horadada
65
Rojales
20
Show more
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Townhouse with 3 bedrooms near the beach in La Zenia. Renovated townhouse with 3 bedrooms ne…
$331,142
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 90 m2.Solarium: 38 m2, terrace: 33 m2.New Build.There is сovere…
$248,787
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 90 m2.Solarium: 38 m2, terrace: 33 m2.New Build.There is сovere…
$249,493
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Bigastro, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Bigastro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 140 m2.Plot size: 99 m2.Solarium: 40 m2, cellar: 55 m2.New Buil…
$250,577
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Bigastro, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Bigastro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 139 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 140 m2.Plot size: 105 m2.Solarium: 39 m2, cellar: 54 m2.New Bui…
$234,306
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go