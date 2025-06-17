Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Garden

Townhouses with garden for sale in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja, Spain

Torrevieja
67
Orihuela
47
Pilar de la Horadada
65
Rojales
20
Show more
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
44 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Modern New Build Villas with Optional Private Pool in Pilar de la Horadada Exclusive Develo…
$325,502
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 107 m²
Modern Townhouses and Semi-Detached Homes in Pilar de la Horadada Discover this exclusive r…
$405,335
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build residential of villas and townhouses…
$225,984
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOUSES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA Exclusive new construction residential o…
$393,939
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Semi-detached house with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom for sale offers the ideal opportunity for…
$145,345
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Semi-detached house for sale with a 95 m2 plot in La Florida, Orihuela Costa The house is di…
$280,462
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Orihuela, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Three-storey semi-detached house with garden in Citrus Partial Plan. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 fu…
$166,878
Leave a request
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Alicante-realestate offers you this single-family house with five bedrooms and two bathrooms…
$312,222
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Beautiful duplex fully furnished, located two km. Beach Shipwrecked, in a very quiet environ…
$204,560
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 171 m²
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURA New Build residential of 8 semi-deta…
$467,795
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
BRAND NEW VILLAS IN CIUDAD QUESADA !!! New residential consisting of 36 semi-detached and i…
$382,096
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
In Torreblanca , one of the most emblematic areas of Torrevieja , is this duplex Quad, in a …
$153,958
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Wonderful townhouse in the Punta Prima area. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, …
$149,809
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Almoradi, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Almoradi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN FORMENTERA DEL SEGURA New Build semi-detached villas in F…
$380,050
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
TOWNHOUSE INTEGRATED IN A FANTASTIC RESIDENTIAL ON THE BEACH Enjoy the Costa Blanca with al…
$352,763
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
The house is distributed over two floors and offers us 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a spacious l…
$205,942
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
BEAUTIFUL NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build Residencial in Pilar de la…
$306,732
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE IN LOS ALTOS, TORREVIEJA Key Ready New townhouse in Los Altos located f…
$355,288
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Torrevieja, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Semi- detached house for sale with various terraces, it is located on the corner of Urb. Tor…
$139,877
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build modern townhouses built in a quiet p…
$261,513
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Dolores, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED HOUSES IN DOLORES New Build Residential Complex of townhouses and s…
$387,586
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Daya Nueva, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Daya Nueva, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
NEW BUILD MODERN RESIDENTIAL IN DAYA NUEVA New Build residential of townhouses in Daya Nuev…
$263,774
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Single-storey villas in the town of El Pilar de la Horadada, 3 km from the beach and close t…
$301,348
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Townhouse for sale in Punta Prima, urb Campana in Orihuela Costa, Spain. For sale semi-detac…
$166,878
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Formentera del Segura, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Formentera del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN FORMENTERA DEL SEGURA New Build semi-detached villas in F…
$335,908
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
For sale semi-detached house of 97 m2 with a large plot with entrance for the car and the po…
$213,173
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
We offer you this 98m2 chalet where you can enjoy free time. The breadth of this house provi…
$215,811
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 111 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOUSES IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA Newly built luxury complex of 10 townhou…
$263,666
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 111 m²
$239,674
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 210 m²
Duplex with communal pool, 4 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, several terraces on 240 m2. With South…
$226,092
Leave a request

Properties features in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja, Spain

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go