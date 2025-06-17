Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Penthouses for sale in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja, Spain

Torrevieja
95
Orihuela
68
Pilar de la Horadada
36
Guardamar del Segura
40
46 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Penthouse with private solarium and sea views with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in a gated com…
$268,081
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in La Mata, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
La Mata, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Two-bedroom penthouse for sale with a large terrace and private solarium in La Mata , Torrev…
$153,161
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION BUNGALOWS IN CIUDAD QUESADA. . New construction residential of 2 and 3 bedr…
$325,018
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 131 m²
Beautiful Bungalow with 2 floors located in Guardamar del Segura in Moncayo. The property ha…
$161,387
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Beautiful penthouse with sea views for sale on the beachfront in Torrevieja , the house is l…
$150,405
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Benijofar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Benijofar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 82 m2.Terrace: 5 m2, solarium: 60 m2.Energy efficiency class: A…
$249,493
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Magnificent penthouse for sale just 200 meters from the beautiful Los Locos beach in Torrevi…
$118,429
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Duplex penthouse with impressive terrace near Playa de Los Locos, Torrevieja. Just 500 mete…
$274,540
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Luxurious 3-bedroom penthouse with private solarium in Villamartin. Luxurious 3 bedroom, 2 b…
$405,076
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
PENTHOUSE IN FANTASTIC RESIDENTIAL ON THE BEACH Enjoy the Costa Blanca with all the comfort…
$409,017
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Penthouse With Large Terrace And Views Of The Sea And Dunes. This fantastic penthouse of app…
$387,586
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Spacious penthouse with its garage and a large storage room a few steps from the famous Los …
$212,376
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS NEAR THE BEACH IN TORREVIEJA New Build apartments in Torrevieja just 1…
$398,299
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL IN PLAYA FLAMENCA New Build luxury complex of apartments with 2 bedro…
$397,276
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Penthouse with private solarium and sea views with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom in a gated comm…
$251,931
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
4 bedroom luxury penthouses in Colinas Golf . Luxury penthouses with 4 bedrooms and spectacu…
$1,56M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
PENTHOUSE IN FANTASTIC RESIDENTIAL ON THE BEACH Enjoy the Costa Blanca with all the comfort…
$501,069
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
New luxury apartment project located just 3 minutes from Los Locos beach, Torrevieja. The f…
$354,211
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 105 m2.Terrace: 18 m2, solarium: 72 m2.The Penthouse is situate…
$536,951
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benijofar, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benijofar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 109 m2.Terrace: 7 m2, solarium: 90 m2.Energy efficiency class: …
$287,459
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
The new project of apartments with 2 or 3 bedrooms, located in the new area of Villamartín (…
$278,847
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
2 bedroom penthouse with terrace and solarium in Punta Prima . 2 bedroom penthouse with terr…
$348,942
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 89 m2.Terrace: 7 m2, solarium: 73 m2.New Build.There is communa…
$254,916
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX OF NEW CONSTRUCTION IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA Residential complex of new c…
$365,946
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 152 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS NEAR THE BEACH IN TORREVIEJA New Build apartments with one of the best…
$458,590
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 89 m2.Terrace: 7 m2, garden: 127 m2.New Build.There is communal…
$254,916
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Magnificent penthouse for sale in the beautiful area of the Campoamor Golf Club in Orihuela …
$287,740
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in La Mata, Spain
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
La Mata, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
We are pleased to offer you a penthouse with sea views on the very first line of Playa de La…
$699,809
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
4 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 126 m2.Terrace: 25 m2, solarium: 87 m2.The Penthouse is situate…
$683,393
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 89 m2.Terrace: 7 m2, garden: 122 m2.New Build.There is communal…
$254,916
