  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Garage

Penthouses with garage for sale in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja, Spain

Torrevieja
95
Orihuela
68
Pilar de la Horadada
36
Guardamar del Segura
40
3 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
2 bedroom penthouse with terrace and solarium in Punta Prima . 2 bedroom penthouse with terr…
$348,942
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 8/8
These stylish apartments are located in Dehesa de Campoamor, a prestigious coastal area of A…
$451,485
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 96 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 96 m2.Solarium: 67 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, parkin…
$295,494
Properties features in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
