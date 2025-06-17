Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Sea view

Beach Penthouses for Sale in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja, Spain

Torrevieja
95
Orihuela
68
Pilar de la Horadada
36
Guardamar del Segura
40
Show more
Penthouse Delete
Clear all
16 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 72 m2.Terrace: 64 m2.Orientation - south.The Penthouse is situa…
$271,502
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 72 m2.Terrace: 61 m2.Orientation - south.The Penthouse is situa…
$259,604
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 72 m2.Terrace: 18 m2.Orientation - south.The Penthouse is situa…
$282,035
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Luxurious 3-bedroom penthouse with private solarium in Villamartin. Luxurious 3 bedroom, 2 b…
$405,076
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 71 m2.Terrace: 21 m2.Orientation - south.The Penthouse is situa…
$296,137
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
4 bedroom luxury penthouses in Colinas Golf . Luxury penthouses with 4 bedrooms and spectacu…
$1,56M
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
1, 2, 3 Bedroom Apartments Meters from the Beach in Guardamar Contemporary apartments are si…
$356,910
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 1
3 Bedroom Key-Ready Flats with Great Views in San Miguel de Salinas These exquisite ready-mo…
$470,538
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 71 m2.Terrace: 21 m2.Orientation - south.The Penthouse is situa…
$265,221
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 72 m2.Terrace: 18 m2.Orientation - south.The Penthouse is situa…
$257,086
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 71 m2.Terrace: 64 m2.Orientation - south.The Penthouse is situa…
$252,747
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 71 m2.Terrace: 64 m2.Orientation - south.The Penthouse is situa…
$260,685
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 71 m2.Terrace: 64 m2.Orientation - south.The Penthouse is situa…
$285,289
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 71 m2.Terrace: 21 m2.Orientation - south.The Penthouse is situa…
$271,188
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 72 m2.Terrace: 18 m2.Orientation - south.The Penthouse is situa…
$269,560
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 72 m2.Terrace: 18 m2.Orientation - south.The Penthouse is situa…
$254,195
Leave a request

Properties features in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go