  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja, Spain

Torrevieja
95
Orihuela
68
Pilar de la Horadada
36
Guardamar del Segura
40
4 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
Floor 3/4
2, 3, 4 Bedroom Luxurious Golf Apartments with Incredible Views in Alicante We are presentin…
$1,58M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Spacious duplex penthouse with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms for sale in Guardamar. This house…
$408,042
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 146 m²
NEW BUILD TOP FLOOR APARTMENT IN CIUDAD QUESADA New Build top floor apartment in Ciudad Que…
$201,330
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Exclusive offer - a luxury penthouse located in a prestigious residential area in the southe…
$484,483
