Penthouses near golf course for sale in el Baix Segura La Vega Baja, Spain

Torrevieja
94
Orihuela
73
Pilar de la Horadada
37
Guardamar del Segura
37
16 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
The new project of apartments with 2 or 3 bedrooms, located in the new area of Villamartín (…
$278,847
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Penthouse with private solarium and sea views with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom in a gated comm…
$251,931
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 146 m²
NEW BUILD TOP FLOOR APARTMENT IN CIUDAD QUESADA New Build top floor apartment in Ciudad Que…
$201,330
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Penthouse with private solarium, storage room and parking in a gated community in Las Filipi…
$307,916
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Benijofar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Benijofar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 82 m2.Terrace: 5 m2, solarium: 60 m2.Energy efficiency class: A…
$249,493
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 221 m2.Terrace: 24 m2, solarium: 101 m2.New Build.There is comm…
$322,833
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 221 m2.Terrace: 101 m2.Energy efficiency class: C.New Build.The…
$303,730
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
PENTHOUSE IN FANTASTIC RESIDENTIAL ON THE BEACH Enjoy the Costa Blanca with all the comfort…
$501,069
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Magnificent penthouse for sale in the beautiful area of the Campoamor Golf Club in Orihuela …
$287,740
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Penthouse with private solarium and sea views with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in a gated com…
$268,081
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 96 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 96 m2.Solarium: 67 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, parkin…
$295,494
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
NEW CONSTRUCTION BUNGALOWS IN CIUDAD QUESADA. . New construction residential of 2 and 3 bedr…
$325,018
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX OF NEW CONSTRUCTION IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA Residential complex of new c…
$365,946
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Benijofar, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benijofar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 109 m2.Terrace: 7 m2, solarium: 90 m2.Energy efficiency class: …
$287,459
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Wonderful penthouse for sale with views of the golf course and sea views, a 130-meter house,…
$269,157
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
RESIDENTIAL COMPLEX OF NEW CONSTRUCTION IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA Residential complex of new c…
$430,544
