Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Chalets

Pool Chalets for sale in Spain

Valencian Community
54
l Alacanti
27
Region of Murcia
16
Alicante
10
San Javier
9
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
7
el Campello
7
Torre Pacheco
5
Show more
Chalet To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Chalet 7 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Spain, Spain
Chalet 7 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Spain, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Area 497 m²
A wonderful fully furnished mansion of two apartments is located on the banks of Torrevieha.…
€1,000,000

Properties features in Spain

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir