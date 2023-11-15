Chalets for sale in Lloret de Mar, Spain

Show property on map Show properties list
Chalet 3 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 293 m²
Number of floors 2
BEAUTIFUL LUXURY HOUSE WITH SEA VIEWS IN ROCA GROSSA, LLORET DE MAR  Welcome to an impres…
€749,000
Chalet 7 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Chalet 7 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 464 m²
Number of floors 2
BEAUTIFUL HOUSE WITH BEAUTIFUL SEA VIEWS IN CALA CANYELLES, LLORET DE MAR  It is a beauti…
€845,000
Chalet 5 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Chalet 5 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 458 m²
Number of floors 2
FABULOUS HIGH STANDING HOUSE AND PANORAMIC SEA VIEWS IN LLORET DE MAR  Welcome to your dr…
€1,25M
Chalet 5 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Chalet 5 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 402 m²
Number of floors 2
FANTASTIC LUXURY HOUSE WITH INCREDIBLE SEA VIEWS IN LLORET DE MAR  Discover this exceptio…
€1,57M
