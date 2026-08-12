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Mountain View Chalets for Sale in Spain

;
Valencian Community
32
Alacant Alicante
32
Region of Murcia
18
la Marina Baixa
5
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2 properties total found
Chalet 4 bedrooms in Serrabrava, Spain
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Serrabrava, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 372 m²
Number of floors 2
FABULOUS LUXURY HOUSE WITH SEA VIEWS AND RECENTLY BUILT IN LLORET DE MAR  This spectacula…
$1,36M
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Chalet 6 bedrooms in Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Chalet 6 bedrooms
Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 2
FABULOUS HOUSE NEAR THE SEA IN CANYELLES, LLORET DE MAR  It is a large property, with 2 i…
$854,377
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Properties features in Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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