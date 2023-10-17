Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Mutxamel
  5. Chalets

Chalets for sale in Mutxamel, Spain

Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden in Mutxamel, Spain
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 315 m²
Villa for sale in Almajada area, 1,443 m2 plot, built area 315 m2, living room with fireplac…
€496,000
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden in Mutxamel, Spain
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 246 m²
Villa for sale in Almajada, 2,060 m2 plot, dining room on two heights with fireplace, kitche…
€329,000
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden in Mutxamel, Spain
Chalet with terrace, with garage, with garden
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 332 m²
Casamayor presents you with this magnificent opportunity to make this beautiful rustic-style…
€395,000
Chalet with balcony, with terrace, with garden in Mutxamel, Spain
Chalet with balcony, with terrace, with garden
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 480 m²
€890,000
