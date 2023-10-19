Chalets for sale in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain

Show property on map Show properties list
Chalet 2 bedrooms with bathroom, with private pool, with White goods in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Chalet 2 bedrooms with bathroom, with private pool, with White goods
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Villas with rooms 3 Wonderful newly built villas with rooms 3, bathrooms 2 or 3, private poo…
€269,900
Chalet 2 bedrooms with garden, with bathroom, with private pool in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Chalet 2 bedrooms with garden, with bathroom, with private pool
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
€215,900
Chalet 2 bedrooms with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Chalet 2 bedrooms with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
€249,500
Chalet 3 bedrooms with bathroom, with private pool, with White goods in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms with bathroom, with private pool, with White goods
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
€285,000
