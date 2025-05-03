Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Chalet
  5. Garage

Chalets with garage for sale in Spain

Alicante
4
Valencian Community
40
Alacant Alicante
36
la Marina Baixa
3
24 properties total found
Chalet 4 bedrooms in Serra Brava, Spain
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Serra Brava, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 372 m²
Number of floors 2
FABULOUS LUXURY HOUSE WITH SEA VIEWS AND RECENTLY BUILT IN LLORET DE MAR  This spectacula…
$1,36M
Chalet 7 bedrooms in Canyelles, Spain
Chalet 7 bedrooms
Canyelles, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 464 m²
Number of floors 2
BEAUTIFUL HOUSE WITH BEAUTIFUL SEA VIEWS IN CALA CANYELLES, LLORET DE MAR  It is a beauti…
$904,131
Chalet in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Chalet
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Area 336 m²
Casamayor presents this spectacular property with a plot of 5,138 square metres and 687 squa…
$1,43M
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Chalet 4 bedrooms in Santa Susanna, Spain
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Santa Susanna, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 298 m²
Number of floors 2
SPECTACULAR RENOVATED HOUSE WITH SEA VIEWS IN SANTA SUSANNA, BARCELONA: YOUR OASIS OF TRANQU…
$668,736
Chalet in Aigues, Spain
Chalet
Aigues, Spain
Area 1 995 m²
Magnificent villa for sale in Aigues, with pardela of 2,000 m2 and 240 m2 built. Three doubl…
$604,989
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Chalet in Godella, Spain
Chalet
Godella, Spain
Area 141 m²
Of all the areas surrounding Valencia, very few have an intact space where the Mediterranean…
$733,408
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Chalet in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Chalet
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Area 649 m²
Casamayor Real Estate presents this exclusive villa located on Río Turia Street, in the Hayg…
$1,21M
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Chalet in Godella, Spain
Chalet
Godella, Spain
Area 140 m²
Of all the areas surrounding Valencia, very few have an intact space where the Mediterranean…
$642,443
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Chalet 3 bedrooms in Lloret de Mar, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Lloret de Mar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 293 m²
Number of floors 2
BEAUTIFUL LUXURY HOUSE WITH SEA VIEWS IN ROCA GROSSA, LLORET DE MAR  Welcome to an impres…
$801,413
Chalet in Alicante, Spain
Chalet
Alicante, Spain
Area 250 m²
Casamayor presents this modern chalet in the front line of Alicante Golf, located in a priva…
$1,25M
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Chalet 5 bedrooms in Canyelles, Spain
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Canyelles, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 458 m²
Number of floors 2
FABULOUS HIGH STANDING HOUSE AND PANORAMIC SEA VIEWS IN LLORET DE MAR  Welcome to your dr…
$1,34M
Chalet in Alicante, Spain
Chalet
Alicante, Spain
Area 1 140 m²
Majestic construction that rises on the very rocks of Cabo de las Huertas on the seafront wi…
$7,44M
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Chalet in Mutxamel, Spain
Chalet
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 126 m²
Casamayor presents you with this magnificent opportunity to make you this beautiful rustic s…
$410,976
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Chalet 5 bedrooms in Canyelles, Spain
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Canyelles, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 402 m²
Number of floors 2
FANTASTIC LUXURY HOUSE WITH INCREDIBLE SEA VIEWS IN LLORET DE MAR  Discover this exceptio…
$1,68M
Chalet in Godella, Spain
Chalet
Godella, Spain
Area 141 m²
Of all the areas surrounding Valencia, very few have an intact space where the Mediterranean…
$739,093
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Chalet in Mutxamel, Spain
Chalet
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 170 m²
We present this magnificent villa located in the quiet town of Mutxamel, surrounded by natur…
$357,729
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Chalet 5 bedrooms in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 355 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale magnificent villa in Morale, plot 1. 355 m2, built-up area of 410 m2, two-story hou…
$421,828
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Chalet 4 bedrooms in Serra Brava, Spain
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Serra Brava, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 309 m²
Number of floors 2
FANTASTIC HOUSE WITH INCREDIBLE SEA VIEWS IN SERRA BRAVA, LLORET DE MAR  It is a beautifu…
$815,218
Chalet 6 bedrooms in Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Chalet 6 bedrooms
Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 2
FABULOUS HOUSE NEAR THE SEA IN CANYELLES, LLORET DE MAR  It is a large property, with 2 i…
$854,377
Chalet in Petrer, Spain
Chalet
Petrer, Spain
Area 345 m²
Casamayor presents this exclusive property in Elda at the foot of the Peña del Sol mountain.…
$822,311
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Chalet in Godella, Spain
Chalet
Godella, Spain
Area 138 m²
Of all the areas surrounding Valencia, very few have an intact space where the Mediterranean…
$636,757
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Chalet in Alicante, Spain
Chalet
Alicante, Spain
Area 370 m²
Property with three different components, 7 bedrooms, 3 kitchens, 5 bathrooms and 1 toilet, …
$627,059
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Chalet 5 bedrooms in Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Santa Maria de Llorell, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 449 m²
Number of floors 2
FABULEUSE MAISON DE LUXE AVEC VUE SUR LA MER À TOSSA DE MAR  Fantastique maison moderne, …
$2,73M
Chalet in Alicante, Spain
Chalet
Alicante, Spain
Area 417 m²
Fantastic independent chalet for sale in Vistahermosa. Real Estate Casamayor presents …
$1,27M
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch

