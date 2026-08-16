Seaview Houses for Sale in Canary Islands, Spain

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Beach Houses in Canary Islands, Spain

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Santa Cruz de Tenerife
163
Adeje
96
Arona
31
Los Cristianos
17
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3 properties total found
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Palm Mar Arona, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Palm Mar Arona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Beautiful bungalow for sale in the Palm Mar area consisting of two bedrooms and two bathroom…
$233,576
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villa in Adeje, Caldera del Rey, for sale Luxury villa in the best area of Costa Ade…
$2,87M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 3
4 bedroom Villa This fully furnished luxury villa is located in one of the best areas in th…
$781,886
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Property types in Canary Islands

villas
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Canary Islands, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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