Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. San Miguel de Abona
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in San Miguel de Abona, Spain

townhouses
4
House To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Cozy townhouse for sale on the south coast of Tenerife in the vibrant Golf del Sur resort. T…
€283,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 237 m²
Villa for sale with private pool and garden overlooking the ocean and golf course. The villa…
€850,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
Duplex apartment in Pueblo Primavera complex in Golf del Sur. On the lower floor there is a …
€249,000
5 room house with garden, with Терраса/Балкон in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
5 room house with garden, with Терраса/Балкон
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€335,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
For sale a stylish townhouse in Tenerife in a complex on the first line and close to the gol…
€285,000
3 room townhouse with elevator, with air conditioning, with garage in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
3 room townhouse with elevator, with air conditioning, with garage
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
New project SAN BLAS ocean view on the first line of the Atlantic Ocean close to Golf del Su…
€911,100
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Townhouse for sale in the Amarilla Golf area in the south of Tenerife, the complex is locate…
€265,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir