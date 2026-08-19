Houses for sale in San Miguel de Abona, Spain

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Houses for Sale in in San Miguel de Abona, Spain

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7 properties total found
5 bedroom house in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
5 bedroom house
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Casa terrera en Las Zocas. Fácil acceso se distribuye en vivienda principal de cinco dormito…
$390,706
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Magnificent villa with its own pool and garden. Located on the south coast of Tenerife in Go…
Price on request
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Terraced house with private garden, large garage and communal pool – San Miguel de Abona Co…
$340,591
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 426 m²
We are pleased to offer for sale a unique villa surrounded by gardens and on the first line …
$3,43M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
Duplex apartment in Pueblo Primavera complex in Golf del Sur. On the lower floor there is a …
$290,405
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3 bedroom townthouse in Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Townhouse for sale in the Amarilla Golf area in the south of Tenerife, the complex is locate…
$290,423
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TekceTekce
Villa 4 bedrooms in Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 237 m²
Villa for sale with private pool and garden overlooking the ocean and golf course. The villa…
$909,627
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