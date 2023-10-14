UAE
Canary Islands
Houses
Pool Houses for sale in Canary Islands, Spain
Adeje
46
Arona
32
San Miguel de Abona
7
Santa Cruz de Tenerife
5
Granadilla de Abona
4
Guia de Isora
4
Puerto de la Cruz
4
Santiago del Teide
3
House
Clear all
62 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
3
3
114 m²
Townhouse in Sueño Azul in the area of Callao Salvaje with panoramic views of the ocean and …
€450,000
Recommend
Bungalow 3 rooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden
Adeje, Spain
3
2
74 m²
Spacious one-storey bungalow with 2 bedrooms in the area of San Eugenio Alto, Costa Adeje in…
€320,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Santiago del Teide, Spain
3
2
395 m²
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this newly renovated villa for sale in Puerto de Santiago w…
€1,17M
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden
Arona, Spain
4
2
102 m²
For sale duplex apartment in the Santa Ana complex in the Costa del Silencio area. It has a …
€155,000
Recommend
3 room house with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
3
80 m²
€429,500
Recommend
3 room house with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
3
81 m²
€369,000
Recommend
3 room house with swimming pool
Miraverde, Spain
3
150 m²
€366,000
Recommend
3 room house with swimming pool
Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
3
81 m²
€343,000
Recommend
3 room house with swimming pool
Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
3
81 m²
€349,000
Recommend
3 room house with swimming pool
Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
3
112 m²
€475,000
Recommend
9 room house with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
10
3
500 m²
Corner house for sale, very spacious. The house is located in the area of San Isidro, muni…
€650,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Arona, Spain
4
3
180 m²
Magnificent townhouse in the newly built luxury residential complex “Portonovo” in Los Crist…
€689,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
4
2
133 m²
House for sale in the Oasis de Fañabé complex in the Madroñal area. House after major renova…
€480,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
5
3
237 m²
Villa for sale with private pool and garden overlooking the ocean and golf course. The villa…
€850,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with security
Arona, Spain
4
2
128 m²
For sale duplex apartment in the Santa Ana complex in the Costa del Silencio area. It has a …
€250,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Arona, Spain
4
3
136 m²
Luxurious duplex penthouse with 360° view for sale! This beautiful penthouse is located in t…
€850,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
4
2
118 m²
Spacious duplex in Adeje in the El Galleon area in the south of Tenerife. Duplex with terrac…
€258,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage
Adeje, Spain
4
2
117 m²
Townhouse in Balcon del Atlantico complex in Torviscas Alto. The complex is located 2 km fro…
€471,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Santiago del Teide, Spain
6
4
300 m²
Villa for sale with 5 bedrooms in a picturesque area of the coast of Tenerife, with magnif…
€680,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
4
2
113 m²
Townhouse in the complex Oasis Fañabe. A popular area, within walking distance from the larg…
€445,000
Recommend
Bungalow 4 rooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
4
2
176 m²
Bungalow for sale in the residential complex Sotavento in the south of Tenerife, a few meter…
€325,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage
Adeje, Spain
5
3
310 m²
Villa for sale 4 bedrooms in the south of Tenerife in Costa Adeje, in the Armenime area. Thi…
€750,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
4
3
228 m²
Villa in Playa Paraiso with a private pool and a large terrace with ocean views, a garage. I…
€1,35M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Arona, Spain
5
4
468 m²
New luxury villa in Caldera del Rey luxury class with private pool in a prestigious area on …
€2,95M
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон, with Вид на океан
Adeje, Spain
2
2
80 m²
Magnificent duplex in the residential complex "Adeje Paradise", located on Playa Paraiso – a…
€260,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Adeje, Spain
4
3
250 m²
For sale villa located in La Caleta, in 3 walking distance from the ocean and 10 minutes fro…
€850,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон
Arona, Spain
3
2
260 m²
€695,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон
Arona, Spain
4
3
564 m²
For sale two-story villa in the Roque del Conde area, Costa Adeje . The villa has a pool of …
€750,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон
Adeje, Spain
4
5
500 m²
€683,000
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон
Adeje, Spain
2
2
70 m²
On sale is a two-level penthouse, which is located in the complex Un Posto Al Sol, Callao Sa…
€175,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
