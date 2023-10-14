Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Canary Islands
  5. Houses

Pool Houses for sale in Canary Islands, Spain

Adeje
46
Arona
32
San Miguel de Abona
7
Santa Cruz de Tenerife
5
Granadilla de Abona
4
Guia de Isora
4
Puerto de la Cruz
4
Santiago del Teide
3
62 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in Adeje, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
Townhouse in Sueño Azul in the area of Callao Salvaje with panoramic views of the ocean and …
€450,000
Bungalow 3 rooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden in Adeje, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Spacious one-storey bungalow with 2 bedrooms in the area of San Eugenio Alto, Costa Adeje in…
€320,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Santiago del Teide, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Santiago del Teide, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 395 m²
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this newly renovated villa for sale in Puerto de Santiago w…
€1,17M
Duplex 3 bedrooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden in Arona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden
Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
For sale duplex apartment in the Santa Ana complex in the Costa del Silencio area. It has a …
€155,000
3 room house with swimming pool in Adeje, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 80 m²
€429,500
3 room house with swimming pool in Adeje, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 81 m²
€369,000
3 room house with swimming pool in Miraverde, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
€366,000
3 room house with swimming pool in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 81 m²
€343,000
3 room house with swimming pool in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 81 m²
€349,000
3 room house with swimming pool in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
3 room house with swimming pool
Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 112 m²
€475,000
9 room house with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
9 room house with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Corner house for sale, very spacious. The house is located in the area of ​​San Isidro, muni…
€650,000
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Arona, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Magnificent townhouse in the newly built luxury residential complex “Portonovo” in Los Crist…
€689,000
3 room house with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in Adeje, Spain
3 room house with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
House for sale in the Oasis de Fañabé complex in the Madroñal area. House after major renova…
€480,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 237 m²
Villa for sale with private pool and garden overlooking the ocean and golf course. The villa…
€850,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with security in Arona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with security
Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
For sale duplex apartment in the Santa Ana complex in the Costa del Silencio area. It has a …
€250,000
3 room house with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Arona, Spain
3 room house with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Luxurious duplex penthouse with 360° view for sale! This beautiful penthouse is located in t…
€850,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in Adeje, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Spacious duplex in Adeje in the El Galleon area in the south of Tenerife. Duplex with terrac…
€258,000
3 room townhouse with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage in Adeje, Spain
3 room townhouse with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Townhouse in Balcon del Atlantico complex in Torviscas Alto. The complex is located 2 km fro…
€471,000
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in Santiago del Teide, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Santiago del Teide, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Villa for sale with 5 bedrooms in a picturesque area of ​​the coast of Tenerife, with magnif…
€680,000
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Adeje, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Townhouse in the complex Oasis Fañabe. A popular area, within walking distance from the larg…
€445,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
Bungalow for sale in the residential complex Sotavento in the south of Tenerife, a few meter…
€325,000
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with swimming pool, with garage
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
Villa for sale 4 bedrooms in the south of Tenerife in Costa Adeje, in the Armenime area. Thi…
€750,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 228 m²
Villa in Playa Paraiso with a private pool and a large terrace with ocean views, a garage. I…
€1,35M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Arona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Arona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 468 m²
New luxury villa in Caldera del Rey luxury class with private pool in a prestigious area on …
€2,95M
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон, with Вид на океан in Adeje, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон, with Вид на океан
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Magnificent duplex in the residential complex "Adeje Paradise", located on Playa Paraiso – a…
€260,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
For sale villa located in La Caleta, in 3 walking distance from the ocean and 10 minutes fro…
€850,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон in Arona, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
€695,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон in Arona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 564 m²
For sale two-story villa in the Roque del Conde area, Costa Adeje . The villa has a pool of …
€750,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
€683,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон in Adeje, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
On sale is a two-level penthouse, which is located in the complex Un Posto Al Sol, Callao Sa…
€175,000

