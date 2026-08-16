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Mountain View Houses for Sale in Canary Islands, Spain

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Santa Cruz de Tenerife
163
Adeje
96
Arona
31
Los Cristianos
17
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26 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 194 m²
Air conditioning, garage, privé zwembad, uitzicht op de bergen
$2,08M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in El Sauzal, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
El Sauzal, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 780 m²
An exclusive villa is now for sale in El Sausal — one of the most prestigious areas in the n…
$3,20M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 214 m²
Located in one of the most exclusive and peaceful residential areas of Chayofa, just a few m…
$922,513
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 172 m²
Luxury villas – corales residences | tenerife Located in one of the most exclusive and soug…
$2,56M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Adeje, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Townhouse for sale in Los Menores, Tenerife. Two-storey house with a comfortable layout: - T…
$447,416
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4 bedroom house in El Sauzal, Spain
4 bedroom house
El Sauzal, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
\ An exclusive villa with panoramic ocean views is now for sale in the prestigious La Baran…
$672,069
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 7 bedrooms in Garachico, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Garachico, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 95 m²
Discover this picturesque finca with a large house and fruit orchard on the north coast of G…
$756,050
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3 bedroom townthouse in Miraverde, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Townhouse in El Madroñal – Ideal for families 116 m² built | 2 double bedrooms + 1 single be…
$443,681
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3 bedroom townthouse in Adeje, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
We are pleased to offer this beautiful townhouse for sale situated on the front line near th…
$579,264
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
Air conditioning, Tuin, Terras, garage, privé zwembad, uitzicht op de bergen
$2,85M
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 48 m²
Duplex apartment (2 levels) in a new modern residential development in Tijoco Bajo (Adeje), …
$449,061
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
We are pleased to present the details for a magnificent townhouse currently available in the…
$505,010
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Unique Townhouse in Los Menores, Adeje We present this special property in Los Menores, Ad…
$364,184
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 248 m²
We are pleased to present the latest villas available for sale at Siam Gardens—an exclusive …
$2,62M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Los Silos, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Los Silos, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 415 m²
For sale is a spacious 650m² plot with two independent houses that would be ideal for a larg…
$759,625
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Air conditioning, Tuin, Terras, garage, privé zwembad, uitzicht op de bergen
$2,12M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Air conditioning, Tuin, garage, privé zwembad, uitzicht op de bergen
$2,66M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Guaza, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Guaza, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Wonderful rural property for sale in Güímar. This old Canarian manor house, almost 100 years…
$346,832
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 119 m²
We are pleased to offer this beautiful semi-detached villa for sale situated in San Eugenio …
$1,15M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Air conditioning, Tuin, Terras, garage, privé zwembad, uitzicht op de bergen
$4,10M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Royal villas – corales residences | tenerife In one of the most exclusive and sought-after …
$4,07M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Guia de Isora, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Guia de Isora, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
This magnificent detached villa is located in Las Atalayas de Abama, one of the most exclusi…
$2,01M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Icod de los Vinos, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Icod de los Vinos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Spectacular Detached Home in Icod de los Vinos We present this wonderful property located i…
$345,676
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Villa 4 bedrooms in El Sauzal, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
El Sauzal, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
An exclusive villa is offered for sale in the prestigious Los Naranjos residential developme…
$1,02M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 354 m²
Dream Homes Tenerife presents this luxurious 4-bedroom villa with a private heated pool in A…
$1,63M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villa in Adeje, Caldera del Rey, for sale Luxury villa in the best area of Costa Ade…
$2,87M
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Property types in Canary Islands

villas
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Canary Islands, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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