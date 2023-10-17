Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Granadilla de Abona
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Granadilla de Abona, Spain

Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
For sale is a spacious bungalow in the tourist area, in the Sotavento residential complex in…
€325,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with security in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with security
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Duplex in a modern residential complex on the first line of Los Martines in the El Medano ar…
€420,000
9 room house with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
9 room house with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Corner house for sale, very spacious. The house is located in the area of ​​San Isidro, muni…
€650,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
Bungalow for sale in the residential complex Sotavento in the south of Tenerife, a few meter…
€325,000
