Houses for sale in Arona, Spain

Villa 5 room villa in Arona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
For sale beautiful 5-bedroom villa in the prestigious Costa Adeje area. Located in the touri…
€575,000
2 room house in Arona, Spain
2 room house
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 310 m²
If you dream of a house within walking distance to the sea, then you can realize your dream …
€485,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with electricity in Arona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with electricity
Arona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Duplex penthouse in the Parque de la Reina area. Sold furnished. There is a parking space an…
€199,900
Duplex 3 bedrooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden in Arona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden
Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
For sale duplex apartment in the Santa Ana complex in the Costa del Silencio area. It has a …
€155,000
3 room townhouse with garage, with garden, with security in Arona, Spain
3 room townhouse with garage, with garden, with security
Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Spacious and bright townhouse for sale in Costa del Silencio. Townhouse located in a quiet, …
€250,000
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Arona, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Magnificent townhouse in the newly built luxury residential complex “Portonovo” in Los Crist…
€689,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with parking, with furniture, with garden in Arona, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with parking, with furniture, with garden
Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 177 m²
Bungalow with ocean view for sale in the prestigious area of ​​San Eugenio Alto in Costa Ade…
€550,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with security in Arona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with security
Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
For sale duplex apartment in the Santa Ana complex in the Costa del Silencio area. It has a …
€250,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Arona, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Beautiful villa for sale in Palm Mar in the south of Tenerife, recently renovated and very s…
€560,000
3 room house with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Arona, Spain
3 room house with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Luxurious duplex penthouse with 360° view for sale! This beautiful penthouse is located in t…
€850,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Arona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Arona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 468 m²
New luxury villa in Caldera del Rey luxury class with private pool in a prestigious area on …
€2,95M
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон in Arona, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
€695,000
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон in Arona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 564 m²
For sale two-story villa in the Roque del Conde area, Costa Adeje . The villa has a pool of …
€750,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with Терраса/Балкон in Arona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with Терраса/Балкон
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
On sale is a duplex penhouse, which is located in the Diana complex in the Buzanada zone. Th…
€149,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон in Arona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
On sale is a duplex located in the picturesque Chayofita area, in La Finca.Duplex is located…
€262,000
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden in Arona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 253 m²
On sale is a separate villa located in the Valle San Lorenzo area, Arona municipality. Ar…
€590,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон in Arona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
On sale is a duplex apartment in the complex Parque Tropical, Los Cristianos. The complex ha…
€315,000
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон in Arona, Spain
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Duplex apartment for sale in the El Cortijo complex, in the heart of Playa de Las Americas. …
€220,000
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden in Arona, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
Three-story fashionable villa for sale in Los Christianos.  The total area is 335m2, includi…
€575,000
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with garage, with garden in Arona, Spain
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
For sale a three-story townhouse located in El Camison, on the border between the cities of …
€450,000
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with garage, with garden in Arona, Spain
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Townhouse for sale in the newly built elite residential complex PortoNovo in the center of L…
€545,000
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with garden, with Терраса/Балкон, with Вид на океан in Arona, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with garden, with Терраса/Балкон, with Вид на океан
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
For sale bungalow with an area of 75 m2, located on a plot of 300 m2.Located in Palm Mar, 50…
€480,000
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Arona, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Arona, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 291 m²
Villa Caldera del Rey in the south of Tenerife (Canary Islands) in one of the most luxurious…
€1,65M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in Arona, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Beautiful villa with breathtaking ocean views near the Palm Mar Nature Reserve. This fully r…
€895,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Arona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Arona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Duplex for sale in Park Santiago II. Playa de Las Americas is the capital of tourism in Tene…
€365,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Arona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Duplex with panoramic ocean views, located in the exclusive residential complex Bahía de los…
€690,000
