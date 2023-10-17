UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Arona
Houses
Houses for sale in Arona, Spain
villas
9
townhouses
4
duplexes
9
House
Clear all
26 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 5 room villa
Arona, Spain
5
2
185 m²
For sale beautiful 5-bedroom villa in the prestigious Costa Adeje area. Located in the touri…
€575,000
Recommend
2 room house
Arona, Spain
2
1
310 m²
If you dream of a house within walking distance to the sea, then you can realize your dream …
€485,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with electricity
Arona, Spain
3
2
80 m²
Duplex penthouse in the Parque de la Reina area. Sold furnished. There is a parking space an…
€199,900
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden
Arona, Spain
4
2
102 m²
For sale duplex apartment in the Santa Ana complex in the Costa del Silencio area. It has a …
€155,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with garage, with garden, with security
Arona, Spain
4
2
110 m²
Spacious and bright townhouse for sale in Costa del Silencio. Townhouse located in a quiet, …
€250,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Arona, Spain
4
3
180 m²
Magnificent townhouse in the newly built luxury residential complex “Portonovo” in Los Crist…
€689,000
Recommend
Bungalow 4 rooms with parking, with furniture, with garden
Arona, Spain
4
2
177 m²
Bungalow with ocean view for sale in the prestigious area of San Eugenio Alto in Costa Ade…
€550,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with security
Arona, Spain
4
2
128 m²
For sale duplex apartment in the Santa Ana complex in the Costa del Silencio area. It has a …
€250,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Arona, Spain
4
2
102 m²
Beautiful villa for sale in Palm Mar in the south of Tenerife, recently renovated and very s…
€560,000
Recommend
3 room house with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Arona, Spain
4
3
136 m²
Luxurious duplex penthouse with 360° view for sale! This beautiful penthouse is located in t…
€850,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Arona, Spain
5
4
468 m²
New luxury villa in Caldera del Rey luxury class with private pool in a prestigious area on …
€2,95M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон
Arona, Spain
3
2
260 m²
€695,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон
Arona, Spain
4
3
564 m²
For sale two-story villa in the Roque del Conde area, Costa Adeje . The villa has a pool of …
€750,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with Терраса/Балкон
Arona, Spain
2
1
77 m²
On sale is a duplex penhouse, which is located in the Diana complex in the Buzanada zone. Th…
€149,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон
Arona, Spain
3
2
98 m²
On sale is a duplex located in the picturesque Chayofita area, in La Finca.Duplex is located…
€262,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Arona, Spain
5
2
253 m²
On sale is a separate villa located in the Valle San Lorenzo area, Arona municipality. Ar…
€590,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garage, with Терраса/Балкон
Arona, Spain
2
2
100 m²
On sale is a duplex apartment in the complex Parque Tropical, Los Cristianos. The complex ha…
€315,000
Recommend
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон
Arona, Spain
1
1
40 m²
Duplex apartment for sale in the El Cortijo complex, in the heart of Playa de Las Americas. …
€220,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Arona, Spain
3
3
275 m²
Three-story fashionable villa for sale in Los Christianos. The total area is 335m2, includi…
€575,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Arona, Spain
3
2
120 m²
For sale a three-story townhouse located in El Camison, on the border between the cities of …
€450,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with swimming pool, with garage, with garden
Arona, Spain
3
3
132 m²
Townhouse for sale in the newly built elite residential complex PortoNovo in the center of L…
€545,000
Recommend
Bungalow 2 bedrooms with garden, with Терраса/Балкон, with Вид на океан
Arona, Spain
2
1
75 m²
For sale bungalow with an area of 75 m2, located on a plot of 300 m2.Located in Palm Mar, 50…
€480,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Arona, Spain
7
6
291 m²
Villa Caldera del Rey in the south of Tenerife (Canary Islands) in one of the most luxurious…
€1,65M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Arona, Spain
3
3
210 m²
Beautiful villa with breathtaking ocean views near the Palm Mar Nature Reserve. This fully r…
€895,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Arona, Spain
3
2
63 m²
Duplex for sale in Park Santiago II. Playa de Las Americas is the capital of tourism in Tene…
€365,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Arona, Spain
4
3
133 m²
Duplex with panoramic ocean views, located in the exclusive residential complex Bahía de los…
€690,000
Recommend
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL