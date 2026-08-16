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Pool Apartments for sale in Canary Islands, Spain

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Santa Cruz de Tenerife
365
Adeje
176
Arona
113
Los Cristianos
58
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109 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Palm Mar Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Palm Mar Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 90 m²
One bedroom apartment in the town of Palm Mar, in the Bahia de Los Menceyes complex, located…
$373,212
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1 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Studio for sale in San Eugenio Bajo in the Ocean Park complex. Living room, American kitchen…
$157,449
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1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
On sale is an apartment located in the El Caribe complex, which is located in the Las Americ…
$163,164
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Miraverde, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
On sale studio in Torviscas Alto in Laguna Park II. Living room, American kitchen, bathroom …
$110,797
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2 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
For sale is a beautiful apartment with ocean views in the Torviscas Alto area. Located in th…
$200,601
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2 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
On sale penthouse with 2 bedrooms in the complex Tenerife Royal Garden, Las Americas. The pe…
$687,526
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1 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
For sale is a cozy apartment with 1 bedroom, a bathroom and a terrace overlooking the ocean.…
$334,724
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1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
The apartment in the complex Tajinaste, Las Americas with one bedroom, one bathroom, with a …
$195,936
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1 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
On sale is an apartment located in La Caleta.The apartment consists of: 1 bedroom, bathroom,…
$431,526
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4 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 110 m²
On sale is a beautiful apartment with a swimming pool on the complex and a garden.Two-story …
$449,020
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
For sale is a penthouse located in the Sonia residence, Callao Salvaje. Area: 120 m2. The pe…
$367,380
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1 bedroom apartment in Palm Mar Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Palm Mar Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
On sale Apartment in Palm Mar with garden views. Consists: 1 bedroom, bathroom, living room,…
$186,606
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2 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
For sale is a two-bedroom apartment, which is located in the Los Cristianos area. The apartm…
$309,066
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2 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
On sale is an apartment located in the complex Island Village, San Eugenio Alto. The complex…
$290,405
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1 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
For sale is an apartment located in the Laguna Park II complex, Costa Adeje. There is a publ…
$134,123
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Miraverde, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Studio on the territory of the complex Island Village, Costa Adeje.It is within walking dist…
$139,954
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1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
On sale is an apartment located in the complex "Parque Santiago 2", Playa de Las Americas. T…
$360,383
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1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
One-bedroom apartment in Oasis Mango, Los Cristianos. Fully reformed with ocean views. The c…
$163,280
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2 bedroom apartment in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
For sale is an apartment located in the "Las Terrazas" complex, in the Los Gigantes area. Th…
$256,583
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Studio apartment in Miraverde, Spain
Studio apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Studio in the most exclusive area in the south of Tenerife, just 5 minutes walk from Playa d…
$156,282
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2 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
For sale apartment in the Mareverde complex in Torviscas Bajo. Apartment 55 m2, 2 bedrooms, …
$230,925
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1 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Apartment in the Mirador del Sur complex in Playa Paraiso. Consists of a living room, an ope…
$180,774
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Miraverde, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
On sale is a beautiful studio in the complex of Santa Maria, in the area of San Eugenio Bajo…
$185,440
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1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 68 m²
Apartment for sale in the La Finca complex, in the Chayofa area. The apartment consists of:…
$184,273
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3 bedroom apartment in San Bartolome de Tirajana, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Bartolome de Tirajana, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
For sale apartment in the complex Valle de Izas, El Madroñal.Three bedrooms and two bathroom…
$396,538
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Adeje, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
In the cozy residential complex Las Barandas, which is located on the first coastline for sa…
$145,786
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1 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Apartment for sale in San Eugenio Bajo, Costa Adeje, in the Orlando complex (studio converte…
$220,428
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1 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Apartment for sale in Torviscas Bajo, Costa Adeje, in the Mareverde complex (studio converte…
$186,606
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1 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Apartment for sale located in the Windor Park complex, San Eugenio Alto. The apartment has 2…
$160,948
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1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
On sale is a beautiful apartment with 1 a bedroom in the Summerland complex, in the Los Cris…
$220,428
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Property types in Canary Islands

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Canary Islands, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
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