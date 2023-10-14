Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Canary Islands
  5. Apartments

Pool Apartments for sale in Canary Islands, Spain

Adeje
116
Arona
103
Santiago del Teide
11
San Miguel de Abona
10
Granadilla de Abona
5
Guia de Isora
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
178 properties total found
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Arona, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Fantastic 56 m2 apartment in the “Green Garden Resort” complex with magnificent tropical gar…
€330,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
Arona, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Apartment for sale in Playa de Las Americas in the Parque Santiago I complex. Fully renovate…
€450,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Adeje, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Apartment for sale in Labranda Suites Costa Adeje complex. Apartment with 1 bedroom, 1 bathr…
€275,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with terrace in Miraverde, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with terrace
Miraverde, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
- Area: 68 m2 - Cozy Mediterranean-style living room with stunning ocean views - 2 bedroom…
€499,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool in Adeje, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Ocean view apartment in the Playa Paraiso area in the Marina Palace complex. The complex has…
€153,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with electricity in Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with electricity
Santiago del Teide, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Apartment for sale in the Los Gigantes area in the La Florida complex, just a few minutes fr…
€299,000
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Arona, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Arona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Spacious apartment in Playa Graciosa complex. The complex Playa Graciosa 1 is located in Los…
€413,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
Arona, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Apartment in Torres Yomely complex in the center of Playa de las Americas. All infrastructur…
€188,500
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Apartment in the Winter Gardens complex in the Golf del Sur area. Nice place surrounded by g…
€277,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
Arona, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
1 bedroom apartment in Playa de Las Americas, Costa Adeje, in the Viña del Mar complex. The …
€245,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool in Adeje, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
3 bedrooms apartment in the Stel complex in the center of Adeje. The central city of the sou…
€249,000
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Adeje, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Apartment in the complex Los Almendros in one of the best areas of the Costa Adeje, Madronal…
€390,000
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in Arona, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Arona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Apartment for sale in the Parque de la Reina area, in the Olivina II complex, ideal for a fa…
€189,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with electricity in Adeje, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with electricity
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Cozy apartment for sale in a residential complex Orlando, Costa Adeje. The apartment is in a…
€255,000
1 room apartment with terrace, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment with terrace, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this lovely one bedroom apartment in Los Cristianos, Parque…
€245,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with electricity in Arona, Spain
2 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with electricity
Arona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 48 m²
Cozy 2 bedrooms apartment in Playa de Las Americas with ocean views in the El Paso complex n…
€375,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool in Adeje, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Spacious apartment in the center of Adeje. A city with a very developed infrastructure, clos…
€185,000
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Adeje, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Apartment overlooking the ocean in the complex “Magnolia Golf Resort”, La Caleta. Luxury com…
€970,000
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with garage in Adeje, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with garage
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Large ground floor apartment in Los Océanos in the city of Adeje, in the Galeón de Adeje are…
€279,000
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Arona, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Arona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Beautiful corner apartment for sale in the new complex Colinas de los Menceyes in Palm-Mar. …
€720,000
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Arona, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
For sale a very bright apartment in the complex “Frontera Primavera”, in the Costa del Silen…
€136,500
1 room studio apartment with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in Arona, Spain
1 room studio apartment with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Arona, Spain
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Studio apartment for sale in Frontera Primavera complex, Costa del Silencio area. The apartm…
€110,250
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Adeje, Spain
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Apartment in the Paraiso del Sol complex in the Playa Paraiso area. Area with developed infr…
€189,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Cozy duplex penthouse with 2 bedrooms and ocean views in the Golf del Sur area in the south …
€262,500
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Spacious apartment in the Parque Albatros complex on the top floor with sea views. Amarilla …
€280,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden in Adeje, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Apartment for sale in the Yucca Park complex, in the Fanabe area. The complex is located on …
€255,000
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in Adeje, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Apartment in Residencial Adeje Paradise in Playa Paraiso area. The terrace overlooks the Atl…
€527,000
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with security in Adeje, Spain
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with security
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Apartment on the first line of the sea, next to the sandy beach in the Playa Paraiso area, l…
€208,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool in Arona, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Apartment for sale in Los Cristianos in the Jardines Canarios complex, a few meters from the…
€369,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool in Miraverde, Spain
1 room apartment with swimming pool
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 62 m²
€350,000

Property types in Canary Islands

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Canary Islands, Spain

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir