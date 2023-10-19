Studios for Sale in Canary Islands, Spain

Show property on map Show properties list
1 room studio apartment with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in Arona, Spain
1 room studio apartment with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Arona, Spain
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Studio apartment for sale in Frontera Primavera complex, Costa del Silencio area. The apartm…
€110,250
1 room studio apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool in Adeje, Spain
1 room studio apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Studio apartment in Orlando complex. Located in Costa Adeje, within walking distance from th…
€190,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Adeje, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Adeje, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/5
For sale, a newly refurbished cosy studio apartment in the Island Village Heights complex. …
€135,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Adeje, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Adeje, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
We offer you this nice studio for sale in the Mareverde Resort in Adeje, close to the beach …
€145,000
1 room studio apartment with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон, with Вид на океан in Adeje, Spain
1 room studio apartment with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон, with Вид на океан
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
In the cozy residential complex Las Barandas, which is located on the first coastline for sa…
€125,000
1 room studio apartment with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон in Adeje, Spain
1 room studio apartment with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
On sale is a beautiful studio in the complex of Santa Maria, in the area of San Eugenio Bajo…
€159,000
1 room studio apartment with garden, with Терраса/Балкон in Arona, Spain
1 room studio apartment with garden, with Терраса/Балкон
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
On sale is a studio located in the Chaparal residence in the Costa del Silencio area. Liv…
€70,000
1 room studio apartment with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон in Adeje, Spain
1 room studio apartment with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
For sale studio with a total area of 40 m2.  Living room, American kitchen, small entrance h…
€132,500
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон, with Вид на океан in Adeje, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон, with Вид на океан
Adeje, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
€134,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with swimming pool, with Вид на океан in Arona, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with swimming pool, with Вид на океан
Arona, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
For sale studio at the El Drago complex in Costa del Silencio, a small coastal town in the s…
€79,900
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон in Arona, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон
Arona, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Studio for sale at Chaparral at Costa del Silencio. Salon, American equipped kitchen, bathro…
€79,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон, with Вид на океан in Arona, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон, with Вид на океан
Arona, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Studio for sale at Chaparral at Costa del Silencio. The complex is located 2 minutes walk fr…
€88,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон, with Вид на океан in Arona, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with swimming pool, with Терраса/Балкон, with Вид на океан
Arona, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Studio for sale at El Chaparral in Costa del Silencio. Completely renovated and furnished, r…
€105,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with Терраса/Балкон in Arona, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with Терраса/Балкон
Arona, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
For sale studio in San Eugenio Alto in Ocean View. The total area is 52 m2. The studio consi…
€126,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Adeje, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Adeje, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Wonderful studio apartment in San Eugenio - FT2209 This wonderful studio is located in th…
€120,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Arona, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Arona, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
We have for sale a studio in the residential El Drago with a total of 40m2. 30m2 of inter…
€75,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with swimming pool, with Buying a property, with Studio for sale in Arona, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with swimming pool, with Buying a property, with Studio for sale
Arona, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 1
Wonderful refurbished studio apartment Chaparral Phase III Wonderful refurbished and furn…
€85,000

