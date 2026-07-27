  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Antequera
  4. Flats in new buildings

New Build Apartments in Antequera, Spain

;
Torrevieja
11
Marbella
112
Benidorm
4
Alicante
1
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Residential quarter Vista Nova 6
Residential quarter Vista Nova 6
Residential quarter Vista Nova 6
Residential quarter Vista Nova 6
Residential quarter Vista Nova 6
Show all Residential quarter Vista Nova 6
Residential quarter Vista Nova 6
Antequera, Spain
from
$431,169
Updates to Finishes and Amenities. New-build development in Antequera with delivery scheduled for September 2027. We are pleased to present an exclusive development of just 6 contemporary villas within the established Mirador de las Arquillas community. This project has been updated to offer…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go