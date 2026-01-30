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Residential quarter Vista Nova 6

Antequera, Spain
from
$431,169
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8
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ID: 39464
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 287952447
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Antequera
  • Address
    Calle Urbanizacion Mirador de las Arquillas

About the complex

Updates to Finishes and Amenities. New-build development in Antequera with delivery scheduled for September 2027. We are pleased to present an exclusive development of just 6 contemporary villas within the established Mirador de las Arquillas community. This project has been updated to offer maximum value and efficiency in today’s market. The price now includes a fully equipped kitchen and a state-of-the-art geothermal heating and cooling system with a heat pump, ensuring maximum energy savings and superior thermal comfort year-round. Each home features 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and 2 additional half-bathrooms, as well as a separate laundry area and private parking. The outdoor spaces highlight a private patio with its own pool, designed to enjoy the local climate in complete privacy. Its strategic location allows you to reach the historic center of Antequera in just a 10-minute walk, while the AVE train station is a 10-minute drive away and Málaga Airport is 40 minutes away. This is a highly sought-after real estate property for both primary residences and investment purposes due to its limited number of units and its signature design.

Location on the map

Antequera, Spain
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Residential quarter Vista Nova 6
Antequera, Spain
from
$431,169
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