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Pool Townhouses in Andalusia, Spain

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Marbella
44
Malaga
157
Estepona
38
San Pedro Alcantara
16
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22 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 256 m²
Elevated townhouse with spacious terraces and pool located in golf resort with access to spa…
$734,309
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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3 bedroom townthouse in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 186 m²
Fantastic corner townhouse with fully fitted kitchen, large terraces, private garage, with s…
$682,369
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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3 bedroom townthouse in Velez Malaga, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Velez Malaga, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
Amazing townhouse with spectacular sea views, large sun-drenched terrace and a private garde…
$517,810
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torrox, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
Modern new-built townhouse with  panoramic sea view, beautiful rooftop terrace and community…
$403,932
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
Amazing townhouse with fully fitted kitchen, private rooftop terrace and panoramic sea views…
$688,046
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxurious townhouse on golf course with spacious garden, terraces and communal pool amidst g…
$803,549
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3 bedroom townthouse in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury villa with community pool, terrace and large garden  located next to a golf course …
$926,972
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Key ready luxury townhouse at a golf resort with pool, big terrace and stunning views to sea…
$351,813
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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3 bedroom townthouse in Marbella, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
Spacious luxury townhouse with a large rooftop terrace, community pool and stunning mountain…
$715,044
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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3 bedroom townthouse in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Brilliant townhouse with lushed garden, swimming pools, gym and social club located in a pri…
$517,367
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3 bedroom townthouse in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 163 m²
Amazing townhouse with huge rooftop terrace, garden, private pool and gym located next to a …
$835,435
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3 bedroom townthouse in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
Luxury townhouse with huge terrace, garden, community pool and gym located next to a golf co…
$1,03M
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torrox, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 177 m²
Brilliant new built townhouse with roof top terrace and panoramic sea view, situated in a qu…
$483,793
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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3 bedroom townthouse in Velez Malaga, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Velez Malaga, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Fantastic seafront townhouse with spacious terraces, communal pool and private parking, plac…
$468,537
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
Brilliant townhouse with great sea view nestled in a residential complex with community pool…
$850,687
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3 bedroom townthouse in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 255 m²
Luxurious townhouse with stunning panoramic views from large roof terrace and community pool…
$682,866
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3 bedroom townthouse in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 346 m²
Impressive townhouse with swimming pool located within premium golf resort with gym, wine ce…
$785,961
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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3 bedroom townthouse in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 171 m²
Exclusive townhouse with nice sea view located in a premium residential complex with communi…
$700,227
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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3 bedroom townthouse in Velez Malaga, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Velez Malaga, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
Elegant townhouse boasting sea-facing terraces, high-end finishes and private gardens, set w…
$448,460
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 194 m²
Number of floors 2
Opulent townhouse nestled on a golf course with large garden, terraces and community pool su…
$582,172
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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3 bedroom townthouse in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Beautiful modern townhouse with a large garden and private rooftop terrace with awesome pano…
$892,416
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury townhouse with huge terrace, garden, community pool and gym located next to a golf co…
$699,069
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Properties features in Andalusia, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
nearby golf course
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