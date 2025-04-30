Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses near golf course for sale in Andalusia, Spain

14 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
RESALE 3 bedroom townhouse in the Frontline beach Estepona complex of 50 properties with 2, …
$2,50M
Leave a request
Townhouse in Marbella, Spain
Townhouse
Marbella, Spain
Area 223 m²
New Development: Prices from € 685,000 to € 685,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$681,640
Leave a request
Townhouse in Manilva, Spain
Townhouse
Manilva, Spain
Area 139 m²
New Development: Prices from € 355,000 to € 399,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$354,941
Leave a request
Townhouse in Marbella, Spain
Townhouse
Marbella, Spain
Area 251 m²
New Development: Prices from € 835,000 to € 835,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$830,904
Leave a request
Townhouse in Mijas, Spain
Townhouse
Mijas, Spain
Area 105 m²
New Development: Prices from € 425,000 to € 1,070,000. [Beds: 2 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 4] [Built s…
$421,089
Leave a request
Townhouse in Estepona, Spain
Townhouse
Estepona, Spain
Area 202 m²
New Development: Prices from € 370,000 to € 476,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built siz…
$366,595
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Frontline Estepona 50 state-of-the-art townhouses with 2, 3, 4 or 5 bedrooms, sizes from 319…
$2,50M
Leave a request
Townhouse in San Roque, Spain
Townhouse
San Roque, Spain
Area 179 m²
New Development: Prices from € 410,000 to € 1,356,000. [Beds: 2 - 5] [Baths: 3 - 6] [Built s…
$405,789
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
This spacious, modern town house in Sierra Club combines spectacular panoramic views with ex…
$889,852
Leave a request
Townhouse in Mijas, Spain
Townhouse
Mijas, Spain
Area 164 m²
New Development: Prices from € 390,000 to € 390,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$390,385
Leave a request
Townhouse in Marbella, Spain
Townhouse
Marbella, Spain
Area 178 m²
New Development: Prices from € 350,000 to € 385,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$348,283
Leave a request
Townhouse in Mijas, Spain
Townhouse
Mijas, Spain
Area 164 m²
New Development: Prices from € 461,500 to € 530,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$457,253
Leave a request
Townhouse in Estepona, Spain
Townhouse
Estepona, Spain
Area 137 m²
New Development: Prices from € 340,000 to € 340,000. [Beds: 4 - 4] [Baths: 4 - 4] [Built siz…
$336,871
Leave a request
Townhouse in Marbella, Spain
Townhouse
Marbella, Spain
Area 132 m²
New Development: Prices from € 815,000 to € 1,200,000. [Beds: 3 - 3] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built s…
$806,630
Leave a request

Properties features in Andalusia, Spain

