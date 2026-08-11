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Townhouses in San Roque, Spain

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6 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 194 m²
Number of floors 2
Opulent townhouse nestled on a golf course with large garden, terraces and community pool su…
$582,172
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxurious townhouse on golf course with spacious garden, terraces and communal pool amidst g…
$803,549
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
Newly-Built Homes in San Roque Cádiz Near Various Golf Courses The homes for sale are locate…
$768,326
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Se vende un chalet adosado en Sotogrande con vistas al mar.  Tiene dos plantas con dos dormi…
$270,103
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Townhouse in San Roque, Spain
Townhouse
San Roque, Spain
Area 179 m²
New Development: Prices from € 410,000 to € 1,356,000. [Beds: 2 - 5] [Baths: 3 - 6] [Built s…
$405,789
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3 bedroom townthouse in San Roque, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
The new gated complex, located in the Alcaides area, consists of 30 houses with 3.4 bedrooms…
$383,431
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