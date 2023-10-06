Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Andalusia, Spain

Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Mijas, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylish Homes with Stunning Sea and Nature Views in Mijas This project comprises sophisticat…
€889,000
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Mijas, Spain
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylish Homes with Stunning Sea and Nature Views in Mijas This project comprises sophisticat…
€799,000
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Caleta de Velez, Spain
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Caleta de Velez, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusively Designed Townhouses in Torre del Mar Houses for sale in Costa del Sol are locate…
€370,000
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Mijas, Spain
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxurious Townhouses Offering Exclusive Life Style in the Rich Complex in Mijas Luxurious to…
€585,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Manilva, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Manilva, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 3
Brand New Sea and Gibraltar View Townhouses in Manilva with Private Garages The houses are l…
€513,000
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 3
Contemporary 3 Bedroom Townhouses in Estepona This new development is located in the municip…
€348,000
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Estepona, Spain
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 3
3 Bedroom Townhouses Next to the Golf Course in Estepona This project of townhouses is locat…
€389,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Manilva, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Manilva, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Modern Townhouses by the Beach in Manilva This new residential development is locat…
€418,000
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Manilva, Spain
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Manilva, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Modern Townhouses by the Beach in Manilva This new residential development is locat…
€337,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Manilva, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Manilva, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious Modern Townhouses by the Beach in Manilva This new residential development is locat…
€289,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
Floor 2
Contemporary Design Properties with Sea View in Rincon de la Victoria Properties for sale in…
€635,000
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
3 room townhouse with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 2
Contemporary Design Properties with Sea View in Rincon de la Victoria Properties for sale in…
€460,000
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 677 m²
Number of floors 4
3 Bedroom State-of-Art Houses in the Prime Location of Marbella Houses for sale in Marbella …
€4,50M
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Mijas, Spain
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 3
3 Bedroom Spacious Townhouses With Lovely Nature Views in a Golf Area in Mijas The project i…
€585,000
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Malaga, Spain
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Malaga, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Floor 2/2
New Townhouses and Semi-Detached Houses in Malaga Costa del Sol The complex is located in Ma…
€403,000
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Mijas, Spain
3 room townhouse with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 263 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish Golf Front Townhouses in Mijas in a Sought-After Area This sophisticated residential…
€725,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Mijas, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish Golf Front Townhouses in Mijas in a Sought-After Area This sophisticated residential…
€475,000
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in San Roque, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
For sale this modern townhouse in La Finca de Sotogrande, a new development of townhouses wi…
€525,000
3 room townhouse with parking, with terrace, with garage in Istan, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with terrace, with garage
Istan, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Excellent townhouse for sale in Zahara de Istan, Marbella, only 5 minutes from all amenities…
€890,000

