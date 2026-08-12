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Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Andalusia, Spain

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Marbella
44
Malaga
157
Estepona
38
San Pedro Alcantara
16
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21 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
Spectacular Houses with Scenic Views in the Natural Setting of Mijas The development is set …
$1,11M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Almunecar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Almunecar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 4
New Build Townhouses in a Sought After Beachside Location in Almuñecar This new project is s…
$489,545
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3 bedroom townthouse in Manilva, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Manilva, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 3
Spacious Townhouses Near Golf Course in Manilva The townhouses are located in the city of Ma…
$600,520
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3 bedroom townthouse in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 256 m²
Elevated townhouse with spacious terraces and pool located in golf resort with access to spa…
$734,309
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Fuengirola, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 2
Premium Quality Townhouses with Private Gardens by the Beach in Fuengirola This project is s…
$800,333
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3 bedroom townthouse in Velez Malaga, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Velez Malaga, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
Amazing townhouse with spectacular sea views, large sun-drenched terrace and a private garde…
$517,810
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxurious townhouse on golf course with spacious garden, terraces and communal pool amidst g…
$803,549
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
Functional Frontline Golf Townhouses with Energy Efficiency Rating “A” in Mijas This new pro…
$752,695
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3 bedroom townthouse in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury villa with community pool, terrace and large garden  located next to a golf course …
$926,972
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Cuevas del Almanzora, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Key ready luxury townhouse at a golf resort with pool, big terrace and stunning views to sea…
$351,813
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torrox, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrox, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 177 m²
Brilliant new built townhouse with roof top terrace and panoramic sea view, situated in a qu…
$483,793
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Manilva, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Manilva, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylish-Design Houses By the Sea in Manilva Manilva is a developing area within a favorable …
$578,024
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
Brilliant townhouse with great sea view nestled in a residential complex with community pool…
$850,687
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 3
Golf-View Semi-Detached Villas in a Rich Complex in Mijas, Málaga Mijas is a popular residen…
$1,08M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 255 m²
Luxurious townhouse with stunning panoramic views from large roof terrace and community pool…
$682,866
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Luxury Homes with Swimming Pool and Panoramic Sea Views in Mijas Costa Mijas Costa is a high…
$1,29M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 346 m²
Impressive townhouse with swimming pool located within premium golf resort with gym, wine ce…
$785,961
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Rincon de la Victoria, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Floor 2
Stylish Villas with Sea Views in Rincon de la Victoria The villas are situated in Rincon de …
$806,354
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 194 m²
Number of floors 2
Opulent townhouse nestled on a golf course with large garden, terraces and community pool su…
$582,172
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Mijas, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 2
Spectacular Houses with Scenic Views in the Natural Setting of Mijas The development is set …
$1,23M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury Townhouses with Private Pools in an Exclusive Location of Estepona This new project i…
$1,20M
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Properties features in Andalusia, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
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