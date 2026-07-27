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New Build Apartments in Alhaurin de la Torre, Spain

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Torrevieja
11
Marbella
112
Benidorm
4
Alicante
1
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Residential quarter Organic II
Residential quarter Organic II
Residential quarter Organic II
Residential quarter Organic II
Residential quarter Organic II
Show all Residential quarter Organic II
Residential quarter Organic II
Alhaurin de la Torre, Spain
from
$830,655
New development of semi-detached homes in Taralpe, Alhaurín de la Torre New residential development of semi-detached homes with private gardens and a pool, located in the established area of Taralpe, Alhaurín de la Torre. The project offers modern homes designed to maximize space, natural l…
Agency
Muse
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Residential quarter Organic I
Residential quarter Organic I
Residential quarter Organic I
Residential quarter Organic I
Residential quarter Organic I
Show all Residential quarter Organic I
Residential quarter Organic I
Alhaurin de la Torre, Spain
from
$955,626
New development of semi‑detached homes in Taralpe, Alhaurín de la Torre New residential development of semi‑detached houses with private garden and swimming pool, located in the well‑established area of Taralpe, Alhaurín de la Torre. The project offers modern homes designed to maximise spac…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
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