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Residential quarter Organic II

Alhaurin de la Torre, Spain
from
$830,655
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7
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ID: 39570
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 598761681
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Valle del Guadalhorce
  • Town
    Alhaurin de la Torre
  • Address
    Calle Rigoberta Menchu

About the complex

New development of semi-detached homes in Taralpe, Alhaurín de la Torre New residential development of semi-detached homes with private gardens and a pool, located in the established area of Taralpe, Alhaurín de la Torre. The project offers modern homes designed to maximize space, natural light, and functionality, in a well-connected setting, close to all amenities and with direct access to the highway. Málaga Airport is approximately 15 minutes away, and the city center is about 25 minutes away. KEY FEATURES - Approx. 230–250 m² of floor space (including basement) - Lots of approx. 255 m² - 3 bedrooms - 3 bathrooms - Open-concept living, dining, and kitchen area - Private garden, pool (18 m² water surface), and covered porch - Basement level with open-concept space and full bathroom LAYOUT - Main floor: Entryway, spacious open-concept living-dining area with integrated kitchen, guest restroom, and direct access to the porch, garden, and private pool. Option to add an additional bedroom. - Upper floor: 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet area. Secondary bedrooms with built-in closets and access to outdoor space. - Basement: Spacious open-concept area with natural light and full bathroom, ideal as a home theater, gym, office, or separate guest area. EXTERIORS - Private pool (saltwater system) - Garden and covered porch with pergola - Outdoor parking space on the property SPECIFICATIONS - Exterior aluminum window and door frames with thermal break and double glazing - Porcelain tile flooring throughout and slip-resistant finishes outdoors - Fully equipped bathrooms with modern fixtures and accessories - Aerothermal system for hot water - Pre-installation for ducted air conditioning - Pre-installation for electric vehicle charging station

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Alhaurin de la Torre, Spain
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Residential quarter Organic II
Alhaurin de la Torre, Spain
from
$830,655
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