  1. Realting.com
  2. Испания
  3. Benalmadena
  4. Жилой квартал Nexus Residences Benalmádena

Жилой квартал Nexus Residences Benalmádena

Benalmadena, Испания
от
$596,129
;
11
Оставить заявку
ID: 39035
ID новостройки на Realting
In CRM: 354051762
ID новостройки на сайте компании
Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

Показать на карте
  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Деревня
    Benalmadena
  • Город
    Arroyo de la Miel Benalmadena Costa
  • Адрес
    Calle Aloe

О комплексе

Перевод
Показать оригинал
English English
There is a place on the Costa del Sol where the sky meets the Mediterranean Sea. The place where you will build unforgettable moments where everyone wants to come back. The Costa del Sol has mountains, culture, tranquility, nature, hidden villages, more than 320 days of sun a year and beach. Just 3Km from Benalmadena Golf, Benalmadena Hospital and Paloma Park, 4km from Puerto Marina, Puerto Marina Shopping, Sea Life and Vithas Xanit Hospital and many more. 35 apartments and penthouses of 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms where the concept of slow living will become the center of your lifestyle. It is located in a quiet area of Benalmadena, just 5 minutes from the beach and 15 minutes from Malaga, a city that more and more visitors are falling in love with thanks to its leisure, culture and events. The common areas raise the concept of slow living to another level, where tranquility is the protagonist. Its leisure areas for children and adults will make you not want to go anywhere else. Privileged location, natural light and exceptional views, three phrases that perfectly evoke this innovative concept. They are at the center of the design of the different spaces in which the apartments and common areas of this residential complex are distributed. The south orientation of the complex opens the window so that the sunlight floods each apartment, each home, with life. And as you know, nowhere like at home.

Местонахождение на карте

Benalmadena, Испания
Образование
Еда и напитки
Транспорт
Досуг

Калькулятор ипотеки

Процентная ставка, %
Срок кредитования, лет
Стоимость жилья
Первоначальный взнос, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Обратите внимание! Вы изменили параметр стоимости жилья на {{ differentPrice }}%. Это влияет на актуальность расчета ежемесячных платежей для текущего объекта недвижимости. Вернуть обратно
Процентная ставка
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Процентная ставка
Сумма кредита
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Сумма кредита
Срок
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralizeRu("год", "года", "лет") }}
Срок
Ежемесячный платеж
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Ежемесячный платеж
Похожие комплексы
Жилой квартал Martalia Collection
Benalmadena, Испания
от
$775,877
Многоквартирный жилой дом Квартиры с панорамным видом в престижном районе Фуэнхиролы
Фуэнхирола, Испания
от
$1,91 млн
Жилой квартал Lakün Fase 1
Михас, Испания
от
$521,044
Многоквартирный жилой дом Элегантные квартиры в Ла-Нусии, Аликанте, с видом на горы и море
Ла-Нусия, Испания
от
$430,127
Жилой квартал Finca Cortesin Green 10 Villa 12
Casares, Испания
от
$5,23 млн
Вы просматриваете
Жилой квартал Nexus Residences Benalmádena
Benalmadena, Испания
от
$596,129
Задайте все интересующие вопросы
Оставьте Вашу заявку
Спасибо! Ваша заявка принята
Меня интересует объект из Вашего объявления. Хочу получить больше информации об объекте. Какие условия покупки для иностранцев? Я бы хотел посетить квартиру/дом. Я хотел бы получить информацию об общей стоимости (включая налоги, агентское вознаграждение и т.д.). Возможна ли покупка в кредит/ипотеку?
Назад Оставить заявку
Другие комплексы
Жилой квартал La Quinta 19
Жилой квартал La Quinta 19
Жилой квартал La Quinta 19
Жилой квартал La Quinta 19
Жилой квартал La Quinta 19
Показать все Жилой квартал La Quinta 19
Жилой квартал La Quinta 19
Benahavis, Испания
от
$7,96 млн
Discover an extraordinary contemporary villa in the exclusive gated community of Lomas de La Quinta, designed by the renowned architect Carlos Lamas and with interiors by La Albaida. This south-facing masterpiece offers breathtaking panoramic sea views and an impeccable modern design, where …
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Жилой квартал Villa Camino 45
Жилой квартал Villa Camino 45
Жилой квартал Villa Camino 45
Жилой квартал Villa Camino 45
Жилой квартал Villa Camino 45
Показать все Жилой квартал Villa Camino 45
Жилой квартал Villa Camino 45
Михас, Испания
от
$1,71 млн
Located in one of the most exclusive and quiet areas of Mijas, this modern villa offers spaciousness, light, and high-quality finishes. Built on a 454 m² plot, it boasts 362 m² spread over two floors and a spacious basement with natural light. The main floor features a bright living room wi…
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Жилой квартал LAGUNA ONE
Жилой квартал LAGUNA ONE
Жилой квартал LAGUNA ONE
Жилой квартал LAGUNA ONE
Жилой квартал LAGUNA ONE
Жилой квартал LAGUNA ONE
Жилой квартал LAGUNA ONE
Михас, Испания
от
$285,323
Laguna One is an appealing development of 116 one-bedroom loft-style apartments ideal for those who appreciate contemporary design, functionality, and outstanding value for money
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Realting.com
Перейти
Актуальные новости в Испании
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
19.03.2026
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
30.01.2026
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
14.01.2026
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
24.12.2025
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
10.12.2025
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
08.12.2025
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
24.10.2025
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
Показать все публикации