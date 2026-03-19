  1. Realting.com
  2. Испания
  3. Марбелья
  4. Жилой квартал La Vera de Marbella - Townhouse

Жилой квартал La Vera de Marbella - Townhouse

Ricmar, Испания
от
$1,93 млн
;
10
Оставить заявку
ID: 39129
ID новостройки на Realting
In CRM: 1457325637
ID новостройки на сайте компании
Дата обновления: 26.07.2026

Местонахождение

Показать на карте
  • Страна
    Испания
  • Область / штат
    Андалусия
  • Район
    Коста-дель-Соль
  • Город
    Марбелья
  • Деревня
    Ricmar
  • Адрес
    Avenida de Espana

О комплексе

Перевод
Показать оригинал
English English
An exclusive new residential development comprising just 25 homes, designed for those seeking privacy, space, and quality of life. The project features a carefully curated selection of 18 elegant townhouses and 7 exclusive detached villas, all set on a generous 15,000 m² plot, ensuring spaciousness, tranquility, and a privileged setting. The spacious and modern townhouses are south and southwest facing with views over the communal gardens, promenades and communal swimming pools. We have introduced our signature contemporary style to transform the traditional townhouse model into a stylish modern home, with each property featuring a rooftop solarium with pre-installation for an outdoor kitchen. Buyers are offered the opportunity to configure their home with a choice of 2, 3 or 4 bedrooms, as well as having a large multi-purpose basement room with natural light and underground parking for 2 cars. The detached villas come in 3 different styles, built on 3 levels, consisting of 4-5 bedrooms and 3-5 bathrooms. All bedrooms have spacious terraces with lovely views over the private garden and pool area. Each villa is completed with a large rooftop solarium and includes a very large basement with flexible multipurpose rooms (gym, office, wine cellar...), flooded with natural light and air circulation. Situated in the heart of the popular town of Elviria, an ideal location, only 30 minutes drive from Malaga airport and only ten minutes from the centre of Marbella. The development is only 700 metres walk from the two main commercial centres with an abundance of shops, bars, restaurants and supermarkets. Some of the best sandy beaches on the Costa del Sol are just a 10 minute walk from Marbella with a wonderful selection of restaurants, beach bars and beach clubs on your doorstep.

Местонахождение на карте

Ricmar, Испания
Здравоохранение
Продуктовые магазины
Еда и напитки
Финансы

Калькулятор ипотеки

Процентная ставка, %
Срок кредитования, лет
Стоимость жилья
Первоначальный взнос, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Обратите внимание! Вы изменили параметр стоимости жилья на {{ differentPrice }}%. Это влияет на актуальность расчета ежемесячных платежей для текущего объекта недвижимости. Вернуть обратно
Процентная ставка
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Процентная ставка
Сумма кредита
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Сумма кредита
Срок
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralizeRu("год", "года", "лет") }}
Срок
Ежемесячный платеж
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Ежемесячный платеж
Похожие комплексы
Жилой квартал Villa Entrelagos I
Михас, Испания
от
$1,68 млн
Жилой комплекс Edificio de 10 apartamentos para reformar en Castell Platja d Aro en la Costa Brava
Кастель-Пладжа-де-Аро, Испания
Цена по запросу
Жилой квартал LOOA Estepona
Эстепона, Испания
от
$583,614
Жилой квартал EVERGREEN HOMES
Михас, Испания
от
$882,816
Жилой квартал Lomas Unique
Фуэнхирола, Испания
от
$567,687
Вы просматриваете
Жилой квартал La Vera de Marbella - Townhouse
Ricmar, Испания
от
$1,93 млн
Задайте все интересующие вопросы
Оставьте Вашу заявку
Спасибо! Ваша заявка принята
Меня интересует объект из Вашего объявления. Хочу получить больше информации об объекте. Какие условия покупки для иностранцев? Я бы хотел посетить квартиру/дом. Я хотел бы получить информацию об общей стоимости (включая налоги, агентское вознаграждение и т.д.). Возможна ли покупка в кредит/ипотеку?
Назад Оставить заявку
Другие комплексы
Жилой квартал Australy Aures II
Жилой квартал Australy Aures II
Жилой квартал Australy Aures II
Жилой квартал Australy Aures II
Жилой квартал Australy Aures II
Показать все Жилой квартал Australy Aures II
Жилой квартал Australy Aures II
Resinera Voladilla, Испания
от
$750,849
New development in the area of Selwo in Estepona, you will feel proud of your new home even before entering it. An enclosed space inside which you will enjoy areas where you can share unforgettable moments with the ones you love the most. Homes with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms, with sea views, 3 mi…
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Жилой квартал Culmia Cala Swing Mijas I
Жилой квартал Culmia Cala Swing Mijas I
Жилой квартал Culmia Cala Swing Mijas I
Жилой квартал Culmia Cala Swing Mijas I
Жилой квартал Culmia Cala Swing Mijas I
Показать все Жилой квартал Culmia Cala Swing Mijas I
Жилой квартал Culmia Cala Swing Mijas I
Михас, Испания
от
$316,267
New development of apartments located in the town of La Cala de Mijas, in the province of Malaga. Located next to the golf course Calanova Golf Club, this exclusive residential combines the tranquility of a residential area with the proximity to the best beaches of the Costa del Sol, offerin…
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Жилой квартал Victoria Hills
Жилой квартал Victoria Hills
Жилой квартал Victoria Hills
Жилой квартал Victoria Hills
Жилой квартал Victoria Hills
Показать все Жилой квартал Victoria Hills
Жилой квартал Victoria Hills
Benagalbon, Испания
от
$455,060
An invitation to live without rushing, surrounded by light, calm and horizon. A project born from design but inspired by emotions: created for those seeking a home with soul, where every detail exudes well-being. It offers 2 and 3-bedroom homes, designed to adapt to different lifestyles. …
Агентство
Muse
Оставить заявку
Realting.com
Перейти
Актуальные новости в Испании
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
19.03.2026
Как получить туристическую лицензию в Испании
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
30.01.2026
Как поступить в университет Испании и получить студенческую визу
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
14.01.2026
Лучшие города Испании для заработка на аренде: топ-5 с доходностью 8%
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
24.12.2025
Где снять жилье в Испании: сравнение цен, доходов и стоимости жизни в разных городах
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
10.12.2025
NIE в Испании: что это, кому нужен, как получить самостоятельно
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
08.12.2025
Чем заняться в Испании зимой: горнолыжные курорты, пляжи и культурный отдых
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) в Испании: как получить налоговый номер для компании
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
24.10.2025
Как оформить ипотеку в Испании: условия для резидентов и нерезидентов
Показать все публикации