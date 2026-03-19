Жилой квартал La Vera de Marbella - Townhouse

An exclusive new residential development comprising just 25 homes, designed for those seeking privacy, space, and quality of life. The project features a carefully curated selection of 18 elegant townhouses and 7 exclusive detached villas, all set on a generous 15,000 m² plot, ensuring spaciousness, tranquility, and a privileged setting. The spacious and modern townhouses are south and southwest facing with views over the communal gardens, promenades and communal swimming pools. We have introduced our signature contemporary style to transform the traditional townhouse model into a stylish modern home, with each property featuring a rooftop solarium with pre-installation for an outdoor kitchen. Buyers are offered the opportunity to configure their home with a choice of 2, 3 or 4 bedrooms, as well as having a large multi-purpose basement room with natural light and underground parking for 2 cars. The detached villas come in 3 different styles, built on 3 levels, consisting of 4-5 bedrooms and 3-5 bathrooms. All bedrooms have spacious terraces with lovely views over the private garden and pool area. Each villa is completed with a large rooftop solarium and includes a very large basement with flexible multipurpose rooms (gym, office, wine cellar...), flooded with natural light and air circulation. Situated in the heart of the popular town of Elviria, an ideal location, only 30 minutes drive from Malaga airport and only ten minutes from the centre of Marbella. The development is only 700 metres walk from the two main commercial centres with an abundance of shops, bars, restaurants and supermarkets. Some of the best sandy beaches on the Costa del Sol are just a 10 minute walk from Marbella with a wonderful selection of restaurants, beach bars and beach clubs on your doorstep.