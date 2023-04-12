Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Chalets

Chalets for sale in Spain

in Castell-Platja d Aro
99
in San Pedro del Pinatar
76
in Adeje
42
in San Javier
67
in Arona
23
in Sant Joan d Alacant
49
in Elx Elche
50
in Community of Madrid
13
Show more
Chalet To archive
Clear all
75 properties total found
Chalet 3 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m²
€ 275,000
Chalet with a plot in Ciudad Quesada. The area of the house is 100 square meters. m., plot …
Chalet 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Chalet 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 106 m²
€ 168,000
An independent chalet near the Algorfa golf course. Beautiful villa near the golf course, v…
Chalet 3 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m²
€ 275,000
Chalet with a plot in Ciudad Quesada. The area of the house is 100 square meters. m., plot …
Chalet 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Chalet 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 106 m²
€ 168,000
An independent chalet near the Algorfa golf course. Beautiful villa near the golf course, v…
Chalet 3 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 100 m²
€ 275,000
Chalet with a plot in Ciudad Quesada. The area of the house is 100 square meters. m., plot …
Chalet 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Chalet 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 108 m²
€ 168,000
An independent chalet near the Algorfa golf course. Beautiful villa near the golf course, v…
Chalet 6 bedroomsin el Campello, Spain
Chalet 6 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
18 Number of rooms 5 bath 510 m² Number of floors 3
Price on request
Casamayor presents this magnificent modern-style villa with elegant typical Mediterranean ar…
Chalet 4 bedroomsin Alicante, Spain
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
11 Number of rooms 3 bath 336 m² Number of floors 4
€ 790,000
For sale brand new villa on the first line - Albufereta For sale, fabulous brand new vill…
Chalet 7 bedroomsin Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Chalet 7 bedrooms
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
15 Number of rooms 3 bath 403 m² Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
For sale villa with private garden and tennis court in San Vicente del Raspeig For sale e…
Chalet 4 bedroomsin Alicante, Spain
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
13 Number of rooms 4 bath 646 m² Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale spectacular villa with unbeatable location For sale magnificent and spectacular …
Chalet 3 bedroomsin el Campello, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
2 bath 240 m²
€ 549,000
Magnificent chalet for sale in Aigües, with a 2,000 m2 and 240 m2 paddle built. Three d…
Chalet 4 bedroomsin la Nucia, Spain
Chalet 4 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
3 bath 463 m²
€ 650,000
Spectacular villa for sale in La Nucía, a few minutes from Alfaz del Pí, total…
Chalet 6 bedroomsin Alicante, Spain
Chalet 6 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
20 Number of rooms 3 bath 257 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,150,000
For sale spectacular chalet with an unbeatable location in Vistahermosa For sale, a magni…
Chalet 5 bedroomsin Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
5 bath 1 355 m² Number of floors 2
€ 395,000
For sale magnificent villa in Morale, plot 1. 355 m2, built-up area of 410 m2, two-story hou…
Chalet 3 bedroomsin Finestrat, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath 91 m²
€ 440,900
Chalet 3 bedroomsin San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath 98 m²
€ 261,000
Chalet 3 bedroomsin San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath 103 m²
€ 263,000
Chalet 3 bedroomsin Marbella, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
2 bath 183 m²
€ 670,000
Looking for a home in a peaceful residential area of Nueva Andalucía? Look no further! We ha…
Chalet 3 bedroomsin San Javier, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
3 bath 152 m²
€ 380,000
Chalet 3 bedroomsin San Javier, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
4 bath 143 m²
€ 339,000
Chalet 3 bedroomsin Calp, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
2 bath 130 m²
€ 300,000
Chalet 3 bedroomsin Torre Pacheco, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 bath 81 m²
€ 269,950
Chalet 2 bedroomsin Torre Pacheco, Spain
Chalet 2 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 bath 68 m²
€ 249,950
Chalet 3 bedroomsin Torre Pacheco, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 bath 123 m²
€ 319,500
Chalet 3 bedroomsin Torre Pacheco, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 bath 115 m²
€ 278,500
Chalet 2 bedroomsin Torre Pacheco, Spain
Chalet 2 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 bath 76 m²
€ 223,500
Chalet 3 bedroomsin San Javier, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
3 bath 125 m²
€ 363,000
Chalet 3 bedroomsin San Javier, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 92 m²
€ 289,500
Chalet 2 bedroomsin San Javier, Spain
Chalet 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 77 m²
€ 225,500
Chalet 2 bedroomsin Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Chalet 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 74 m²
€ 269,900
Villas with rooms 3 Wonderful newly built villas with rooms 3, bathrooms 2 or 3, private poo…

Properties features in Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir