New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Canary Islands, Spain
Apartment
254 properties total found
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath
58 m²
€ 245,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this lovely one bedroom apartment in Los Cristianos, Parque…
1 room apartment
Santiago del Teide, Spain
1 bath
44 m²
€ 185,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this beautiful Los Gigantes Cliff view apartment. The apart…
2 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
83 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 299,000
We have a 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms Penthouse in Costa Adeje. This apartment is recently re…
1 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 199,000
"Beautiful and modern apartment located in the magnificent area of Costa Adeje, in the …
2 room apartment
Arona, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
48 m²
€ 375,000
Cozy 2 bedrooms apartment in Playa de Las Americas with ocean views in the El Paso complex n…
3 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
85 m²
€ 185,000
Spacious apartment in the center of Adeje. A city with a very developed infrastructure, clos…
3 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
105 m²
€ 970,000
Apartment overlooking the ocean in the complex “Magnolia Golf Resort”, La Caleta. Luxury com…
2 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
85 m²
€ 279,000
Large ground floor apartment in Los Océanos in the city of Adeje, in the Galeón de Adeje are…
2 room apartment
Arona, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
108 m²
€ 720,000
Beautiful corner apartment for sale in the new complex Colinas de los Menceyes in Palm-Mar. …
2 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
52 m²
€ 231,000
Apartment in the Colina Blanca complex in the Torviscas Alto area. Apartment with a terrace …
1 room studio apartment
Arona, Spain
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
44 m²
€ 110,250
Studio apartment for sale in Frontera Primavera complex, Costa del Silencio area. The apartm…
3 room apartment
Guia de Isora, Spain
2 bath
338 m²
€ 275,000
Great opportunity! Dream Homes Tenerife offers this fantastic apartment with commercial spac…
2 room apartment
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
73 m²
€ 290,000
Spacious apartment in the Parque Albatros complex on the top floor with sea views. Amarilla …
1 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
€ 595,000
Beautiful apartment in a luxury aparthotel “Baobab Suites”, in the area of Baia del Duque in…
1 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
40 m²
€ 255,000
Apartment for sale in the Yucca Park complex, in the Fanabe area. The complex is located on …
3 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
105 m²
€ 527,000
Apartment in Residencial Adeje Paradise in Playa Paraiso area. The terrace overlooks the Atl…
1 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
44 m²
€ 208,000
Apartment on the first line of the sea, next to the sandy beach in the Playa Paraiso area, l…
1 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
62 m²
€ 350,000
2 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
62 m²
€ 267,750
Apartment in Orlando complex in Torviscas Bajo area. The complex is located close to the bea…
1 room apartment
Santiago del Teide, Spain
1 bath
58 m²
€ 270,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this fantastic oceanfront property in Puerto de Santiago, N…
2 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
129 m²
€ 400,000
Apartment for sale in Las Terrazas De Costa Adeje, in Madronal area. Apartment in a complex …
1 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
€ 175,000
Apartment in the complex Paraiso del Sur in the town of Playa Paraiso in the south of Teneri…
2 room apartment
Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 bath
98 m²
€ 215,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this spacious two bedroom apartment in Balcon los Gigantes …
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
€ 315,000
Apartment with terrace in Palm Mar in the Bahía de los Menceyes complex, located on the grou…
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
48 m²
€ 159,000
Apartment in the complex Amarilla Bay in Costa del Silencio. The complex is located on the f…
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
45 m²
€ 189,000
1 bedroom apartment for sale in the Torres de Yomely complex in Playa de Las Américas. Apart…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 bath
€ 473,500
High quality, spacious penthouse for sale in the prestigious Gigansol del Mar complex in the…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 bath
€ 497,000
For sale there is a high-quality spacious penthouse in the prestigious Gigansol del Mar comp…
2 room apartment
Santa Ursula, Spain
1 bath
€ 165,000
For sale a beautiful apartment on the northern coast of Tenerife in the prestigious municipa…
2 room apartment
Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 bath
€ 275,000
A spacious high-quality apartment is sold in the prestigious Gigansol del Mar complex in the…
