Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Canary Islands

Residential properties for sale in Canary Islands, Spain

Adeje
141
Arona
105
Los Cristianos
48
Santiago del Teide
24
San Miguel de Abona
12
Granadilla de Abona
11
Guia de Isora
11
Santa Cruz de Tenerife
4
Show more
375 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedroomsin Parque De La Reina, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Parque De La Reina, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m²
€ 199,900
Duplex penthouse in the Parque de la Reina area. Sold furnished. There is a parking space an…
Villa 4 room villain Miraverde, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Miraverde, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 284 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 1,790,000
Luxury villa with 4 bedrooms, private heated pool and garage for 6 cars.This beautiful villa…
1 room apartmentin Arona, Spain
1 room apartment
Arona, Spain
1 bath 58 m²
€ 245,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this lovely one bedroom apartment in Los Cristianos, Parque…
1 room apartmentin Santiago del Teide, Spain
1 room apartment
Santiago del Teide, Spain
1 bath 44 m²
€ 185,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this beautiful Los Gigantes Cliff view apartment. The apart…
2 room apartmentin Miraverde, Spain
2 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 83 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 299,000
We have a 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms Penthouse in Costa Adeje. This apartment is recently re…
1 room apartmentin Miraverde, Spain
1 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 199,000
"Beautiful and modern apartment located in the magnificent area of Costa Adeje, in the …
2 room apartmentin Arona, Spain
2 room apartment
Arona, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 48 m²
€ 375,000
Cozy 2 bedrooms apartment in Playa de Las Americas with ocean views in the El Paso complex n…
3 room apartmentin Adeje, Spain
3 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 85 m²
€ 185,000
Spacious apartment in the center of Adeje. A city with a very developed infrastructure, clos…
3 room apartmentin Adeje, Spain
3 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m²
€ 970,000
Apartment overlooking the ocean in the complex “Magnolia Golf Resort”, La Caleta. Luxury com…
2 room apartmentin Adeje, Spain
2 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 85 m²
€ 279,000
Large ground floor apartment in Los Océanos in the city of Adeje, in the Galeón de Adeje are…
2 room apartmentin Arona, Spain
2 room apartment
Arona, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 108 m²
€ 720,000
Beautiful corner apartment for sale in the new complex Colinas de los Menceyes in Palm-Mar. …
2 room apartmentin Miraverde, Spain
2 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m²
€ 231,000
Apartment in the Colina Blanca complex in the Torviscas Alto area. Apartment with a terrace …
1 room studio apartmentin Arona, Spain
1 room studio apartment
Arona, Spain
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m²
€ 110,250
Studio apartment for sale in Frontera Primavera complex, Costa del Silencio area. The apartm…
Bungalow 3 roomsin Miraverde, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Miraverde, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 74 m²
€ 320,000
Spacious one-storey bungalow with 2 bedrooms in the area of San Eugenio Alto, Costa Adeje in…
3 room apartmentin Guia de Isora, Spain
3 room apartment
Guia de Isora, Spain
2 bath 338 m²
€ 275,000
Great opportunity! Dream Homes Tenerife offers this fantastic apartment with commercial spac…
Villa 3 room villain Santiago del Teide, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 bath 395 m²
€ 1,250,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this newly renovated villa for sale in Puerto de Santiago w…
Villa 5 room villain Miraverde, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Miraverde, Spain
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 450 m²
€ 2,370,000
Modern 5 bedrooms villa in a minimalist style located in the residential area of Roque del C…
2 room apartmentin Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
2 room apartment
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m²
€ 290,000
Spacious apartment in the Parque Albatros complex on the top floor with sea views. Amarilla …
1 room apartmentin Miraverde, Spain
1 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 595,000
Beautiful apartment in a luxury aparthotel “Baobab Suites”, in the area of Baia del Duque in…
1 room apartmentin Miraverde, Spain
1 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m²
€ 255,000
Apartment for sale in the Yucca Park complex, in the Fanabe area. The complex is located on …
3 room apartmentin Adeje, Spain
3 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m²
€ 527,000
Apartment in Residencial Adeje Paradise in Playa Paraiso area. The terrace overlooks the Atl…
Villa 3 room villain Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Adeje, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 235 m²
€ 935,000
Elegant and spacious villa in Callao Salvaje with ocean views. Villa with large plot, privat…
1 room apartmentin Adeje, Spain
1 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m²
€ 208,000
Apartment on the first line of the sea, next to the sandy beach in the Playa Paraiso area, l…
3 room housein Santiago del Teide, Spain
3 room house
Santiago del Teide, Spain
3 bath 260 m²
€ 455,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this fabulous 3 bedroom townhouse in Puerto de Santiago wit…
Villa 3 room villain Miraverde, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Miraverde, Spain
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 200 m²
€ 1,890,000
For sale a unique luxury villa built and designed with the most exclusive and modern materia…
3 room townhousein Guia de Isora, Spain
3 room townhouse
Guia de Isora, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m²
€ 169,000
Townhouse in Guia de Isora. The area is good for living. Nearby is the administration, bus s…
Villa 5 room villain Miraverde, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Miraverde, Spain
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 515 m²
€ 2,300,000
Beautiful 5 bedrooms villa in Madroñal, Costa Adeje with ocean and mountain views. The villa…
3 room housein Tacoronte, Spain
3 room house
Tacoronte, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 190 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 505,000
We have 5 New Villas off plan in Tacoronte next to Real Golf A property with many possibili…
3 room housein Adeje, Spain
3 room house
Adeje, Spain
80 m²
€ 429,500
1 room apartmentin Miraverde, Spain
1 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
62 m²
€ 350,000

Properties features in Canary Islands, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Property on the Canary Islands: luxury apartments near the Atlantic ocean

The Canary Islands are an ideal place for living and active vacation. The exotic archipelago, located close to Spain and the African continent, is known for its mild climate and picturesque sandy beaches. The weather here is excellent all year round: even in winter, the temperature does not fall below 20 degrees Celsius.

The best things to see on the Canary Islands

On the Spanish archipelago territory, one can find a large number of the main attractions. Every year, tourists come here to see the majestic Teide volcano on Tenerife and visit the famous Siam Water Park, considered the largest in Europe. Local caves that were formed thousands of years ago are also very popular.

How much does the property on the Canary Islands cost?

The house and apartment prices here vary greatly. In remote areas, the Canary Islands real estate is estimated at €1000 per square metre. In prestigious regions such as Tenerife and Gran Canaria, the apartment cost is 2-3 times higher. In general, properties on the Canary Islands cost the same as in the major Spanish cities. Much depends on the condition of housing, its location and distance from the coast.

Advantages of the Canary Islands real estate

Purchase of local property will be a profitable investment for all buyers without any exception:

  • families will be able to spend their free time here, having excellent holidays here with their children;
  • investors will have an opportunity to rent housing to visitors or sell it more expensive when the prices increase;
  • for entrepreneurs, there is a great chance to reach high incomes when buying restaurants and hotels.

It is as easy for foreigners to buy property on the Canary Islands as it is for locals. But before buying you’d rather appeal for experienced realtor help. They will make sure that the sale of real estate is fast and legal.

Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir