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Residential properties for sale in Santa Brigida, Spain

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1 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in El Palmeral, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
El Palmeral, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Incredible Villa located in a spectacular setting just ten minutes from the center of Santa …
$840,032
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