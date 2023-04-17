Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Algarve
  4. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Faro, Portugal

Apartment To archive
Clear all
18 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Lagoa, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lagoa, Portugal
81 m²
€ 550,000
2 room apartmentin Lagoa, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lagoa, Portugal
81 m²
€ 577,500
2 room apartmentin Lagoa, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lagoa, Portugal
82 m²
€ 577,500
Two-bedroom Apartment T2 with an area of 82.30m² and a terrace of 22.85m² Nomad Bay Algarve …
2 room apartmentin Lagoa, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lagoa, Portugal
82 m²
€ 550,000
2 room apartmentin Lagoa, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lagoa, Portugal
82 m²
€ 550,000
2 room apartmentin Lagoa, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lagoa, Portugal
81 m²
€ 605,000
2 room apartmentin Lagoa, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lagoa, Portugal
82 m²
€ 550,000
2 room apartmentin Lagoa, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lagoa, Portugal
82 m²
€ 577,500
Two-bedroom T2 Apartment with an area of 82.30m² and a terrace of 22.85m² Nomad Bay Algarve …
2 room apartmentin Lagoa, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lagoa, Portugal
82 m²
€ 550,000
1 room apartmentin Lagoa, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lagoa, Portugal
56 m²
€ 450,000
1 room apartmentin Lagoa, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lagoa, Portugal
56 m²
€ 450,000
One-Bedroom T1 Apartment with an area of 55.95m² and a terrace of 16.45m² Nomad Bay Algarve …
1 room apartmentin Lagoa, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lagoa, Portugal
56 m²
€ 450,000
1 room apartmentin Lagoa, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lagoa, Portugal
56 m²
€ 450,000
1 room apartmentin Lagoa, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lagoa, Portugal
56 m²
€ 450,000
Apartment T1 with 1 bedroom area 55.95 m ² and terrace of 16.45 m ² Nomad Bay Algarve is a l…
1 room apartmentin Lagoa, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lagoa, Portugal
56 m²
€ 450,000
T1 apartment with a bedroom and an area of 55.95 m ² and a terrace of 16.45 m ² The Nomad Ba…
1 room apartmentin Lagoa, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lagoa, Portugal
56 m²
€ 450,000
One-Bedroom Apartment T1 with an area of 55.95m ² and a terrace of 16.45m ² Nomad Bay Algarv…
1 room apartmentin Lagoa, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lagoa, Portugal
56 m²
€ 450,000
T1 apartment with a bedroom and an area of 55.95 m² and a terrace of 16.45 m² The Nomad Bay …
1 room apartmentin Lagoa, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lagoa, Portugal
56 m²
€ 450,000
One-Bedroom T1 Apartment with an area of 55.95m² and a terrace of 16.45m² Nomad Bay Algarve …

Properties features in Faro, Portugal

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir