Apartments near golf course for sale in Faro, Portugal

7 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Tavira, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Tavira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 88 m²
2 bedroom apartment of 88 m2, balcony of 22 m2, in a new exclusive condominium, which combin…
$413,377
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Lagos, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 124 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms of 95 sq. m., balcony of 29 sq. m. and 1 parking space, located in…
$554,945
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Lagos, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 129 m²
Magnificent apartment with a large terrace and swimming pool in Lagos.3 bedroom apartment wi…
$651,211
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 188 m²
These elegant apartments are square.   178 & ndash; 188 sqm, including an elite kitchen and …
$1,58M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Loule, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 88 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, total area of 83 square meters, total area of balconies of 5 squa…
$366,943
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Loule, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 147 m²
A gated complex of 45 luxury apartments that aims to become one of the best in Portugal.The …
$1,25M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Lagoa, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 97 m²
New apartment for sale in Lagoa, in the Algarve region of Portugal, in a completely private …
$447,353
Leave a request

