Seaview Apartments for Sale in Faro, Portugal

11 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Cabanas de Tavira, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cabanas de Tavira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 131 m²
Enjoy the comfort of a new building in Tavira - a new 2 bedroom apartment with a total area …
$396,389
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 142 m²
Penthouse - 3 bedroom apartment with an area of 142 sq.m., brand new, with 2 parking spaces,…
$1,87M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Portimao, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/15
Apartment in excellent condition, located on the 1st floor of the "Club Praia Mar" condomini…
$295,260
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 188 m²
These elegant apartments are square.   178 & ndash; 188 sqm, including an elite kitchen and …
$1,58M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Loule, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 99 m²
A brand new apartment with 2 bedrooms of 99 sq.m., with 2 parking spaces and a balcony of 13…
$707,838
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Portimao, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Floor 4/7
This was a large apartment which has been separated into 2 smaller apartments. The ideal pro…
$396,720
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Albufeira, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Albufeira, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
Floor 1/3
This lovely T2 apartment has so much potential. Consisting of an entrance hall giving access…
$433,200
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Portimao, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 6/6
Originally built in 1988, this South-West facing, 2nd line apartment has been recently renov…
$397,860
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Tavira, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Tavira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms of 86 m2, balcony of 6 and 3 m2 in a new complex under constructio…
$362,413
Leave a request
Apartment in Loule, Portugal
Apartment
Loule, Portugal
Area 114 m²
A two-room apartment with an additional room in a complex only 500 meters from the priae-da-…
$377,100
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Carvoeiro, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 3/11
Excellent investment opportunity for a 2 bedroom apartment with 2 bathrooms, partially renov…
$376,200
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano

